Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG gram Pro 16” | Pro-grade visuals | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG gram Pro 16” | Pro-grade visuals | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

16Z90SP-A.AD75A3

LG gram Pro 16” | Pro-grade visuals | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Front View

LG gram Pro logo.

Pro. Anytime, anywhere.

Enjoy top-level performance with Intel's latest CPU, advanced graphics, and high refresh rate. Slim, light, and stylish, the LG gram Pro is the ideal tool for high-definition editing work.

LG gram Pro.

LG gram Pro supports pro grade performance. gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

Discover more about LG gram Pro

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

Level up to Pro

LG gram offer precise image with IPS LCD and OLED display.

Your Pro studio

High refresh rate supports smooth workflow.

Smooth workflow

LG gram offers Lightness, thinness, and greatness.

Lightness, thinness, greatness

LG gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

Get all connected

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

Powered like Pro

Intel® Evo™ Edition

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Powered by Intel's latest processor, LG gram facilitates professional-standard graphics work and opens up a world of possibilities for video editing. Whether gaming or working, LG gram takes you to a whole new level.

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

LPDDR5x

32GB RAM

NVMe (Gen4)

Up to 2TB SSD

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.

Process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design without lagging - Shown with Adobe Premiere Pro.

Pro’s performance

Every work you start with gram Pro deserves to be completed as a masterpiece. You can generate AI images fast and process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design.

*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
cooling system.

Stay cool. Stay creative.

Work and play with passion, yet stay cool. Our powerful cooling system keeps your ideas flowing as smoothly as your projects.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Latest Windows OS

LG gram Pro maximizes productivity by stretching every pixel, thanks to the latest Windows OS. It coherently incorporates enhanced security, accessibility, and social features.

Visuals that vibe with everything

LG gram Pro goes beyond just gaming, thanks to the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 4GB Laptop GPU. It breathes life into your creative projects and entertainment with stunningly smooth visuals.

NVIDIA DLSS

Speed and uncompromised image quality

Ray Tracing

Realistic and immersive graphics

NVIDIA Encoder

Built for Live Streaming

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*DLSS: Deep Learning Super Sampling.

Pro-grade visuals with OLED

Step into a realm of stunning visuals with OLED technology. The ultra-fast refresh rate elevates your work and play with smoothness and vivid, lifelike colors that add sheer brilliance to your creative process.

16"
2880x1800

High resolution

OLED
True Black

Deeper color

Up to
120Hz

Refresh Rate

16:10
DCI-P3 100%

Wide range

LG OLED

Colors come alive

In the world of OLED, multiple things you do, from watching videos and gaming to creating digital content and graphic work, turn into a piece of artwork with vivid contrast and color.

LG gram offer precise image with OLED display.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Fluid display, have it the pro way

Experience fluid visuals, optimized to your work and needs. The gram Pro intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 48Hz~120Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.

strong body-durability-military-grade-test.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

16:10 High resolution display

Beyond screen, to spectacle

Dive deep into a wide spectrum of colors with the WQXGA+ (2880x1800) high resolution. OLED display brings your work and entertainment to life with breathtakingly vivid hues. Also, the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

16:10 High resolution display shows more display.

*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the OLED’s 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colors.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))

Thin, light, delightful

Experience the power of lightness with LG gram Pro. It balances slim elegance with powerful performance, making it your ideal workstation for work and play.

1,279g

Lightweight

13.0mm

Superslim

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

LG gram Pro offers a high-performance and lightweight design.

Carry less. Create more.

Take your world where you want. LG gram Pro supports you with its high-performance and lightweight design, proving that true power can travel in style.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
strong body-durability-military-grade-test.

Military grade

Slim, but strong

You’ll be surprised how our gram thrives under pressure. Its tough endurance is proven by rigorous military standard tests. Designed with finesse, to endure.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

AI-powered photo organization

You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.

With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Multi-device, simple sharing

Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.

Expand your world

Connect with your mobile device for an extended viewing experience.

Control it from gram

The easy control hub for your digital domain. Use gram's touchpad and keys to direct your connected devices. Creativity starts with your gram.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use. 

Dolby Atmos®

Immerse your sense

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos® technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Stay unplugged

Unleashed mobility. The 90Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play.

Our AI Smart Assistant traces and alerts your power consumption status in advance, allowing extended battery life.

high-capacity battery.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.

Easy connectivity

Ports for optimal performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. The available ports make your gram Pro a plug-and-play paradise, achieving greater productivity and endless entertainment.

HDMI, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), HP/MIC, USB 3.2.

*USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1).

*USB Type-C™﻿ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H

  • Memory

    32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • Size (Inch)

    16

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

  • weight(kg)

    1.279

  • Resolution

    WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 100%

All specs

SYSTEM

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Memory

    32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H

BATTERY

  • Battery

    90Wh

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.3

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) - AX211

DESIGN

  • Chassis Materials

    Magnesium

  • Color

    Obsidian Black

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    357.7 x 251.6 x 13.0 ~ 14.4

  • weight(kg)

    1.279

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    400nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 100%

  • Contrast

    100,000:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    OLED Non Touch

  • Pol

    Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Resolution

    WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800

  • Response Time

    0.2ms

  • Size (cm)

    40.6

  • Size (Inch)

    16

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Pro

  • Year

    Y24

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI

    YES

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    90W

  • AC Adapter type

    USB Type-C

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Dolby Atmos

    YES

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    YES

  • Intel® Unision

    YES

  • LG Display Extension

    YES

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    YES

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    YES

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    YES

  • LG PC Manuals

    YES

  • LG Security Guard

    YES

  • LG Update & Recovery

    YES

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    YES

  • PCmover Professional

    YES

  • Sync on Mobile

    YES

SECURITY

  • Slim Kensington lock

    YES

  • SSD Security

    YES

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

STORAGE

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

What people are saying

Buy directly

Front View

16Z90SP-A.AD75A3

LG gram Pro 16” | Pro-grade visuals | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor