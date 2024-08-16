LG CHANNELS EXPANDS OWNED-AND-OPERATED EXCLUSIVE MOVIE AND TV CHANNEL

LG 1 Extends its Reach to Wider Audience with Premium Free Content and Launch of Rerun Channel in Europe

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2024 — LG Electronics is set to expand the availability of LG 1, the company’s free ad-supported owned and operated channel, to reach a broader audience across Europe. Following a successful launch in the UK and Germany in May, LG 1 will be available later this year in France, Spain and Italy via LG Channels, the company’s exclusive free streaming service. Thanks to notable content partnerships including Lionsgate, Filmrise, NBCUniversal and Fremantle, LG has curated owned-and-operated channels to deliver a wide range of popular and premium content, demonstrating the company’s commitment to elevating the viewing experience for users in European markets.

Since its launch in the UK and Germany, LG 1 has rapidly climbed the LG Channels rankings to claim one of the top spots in viewing hours. The channel leads the way with titles such as the exclusive first-window premieres of Paul T. Goldman and Wong & Winchester as well as hit shows Nashville, Boss, Graves, The Royals, Houdini, The Girlfriend Experience, Sliders, Quantum Leap, Twelve Monkeys, New York Undercover, Mutant X, Relic Hunter, Andromeda and Anna Pihl.

