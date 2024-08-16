We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Channels Expands Owned-and-Operated Exclusive Movie and TV Channel
LG CHANNELS EXPANDS OWNED-AND-OPERATED EXCLUSIVE MOVIE AND TV CHANNEL
LG 1 Extends its Reach to Wider Audience with Premium Free Content and Launch of Rerun Channel in Europe
SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2024 — LG Electronics is set to expand the availability of LG 1, the company’s free ad-supported owned and operated channel, to reach a broader audience across Europe. Following a successful launch in the UK and Germany in May, LG 1 will be available later this year in France, Spain and Italy via LG Channels, the company’s exclusive free streaming service. Thanks to notable content partnerships including Lionsgate, Filmrise, NBCUniversal and Fremantle, LG has curated owned-and-operated channels to deliver a wide range of popular and premium content, demonstrating the company’s commitment to elevating the viewing experience for users in European markets.
Since its launch in the UK and Germany, LG 1 has rapidly climbed the LG Channels rankings to claim one of the top spots in viewing hours. The channel leads the way with titles such as the exclusive first-window premieres of Paul T. Goldman and Wong & Winchester as well as hit shows Nashville, Boss, Graves, The Royals, Houdini, The Girlfriend Experience, Sliders, Quantum Leap, Twelve Monkeys, New York Undercover, Mutant X, Relic Hunter, Andromeda and Anna Pihl.1
Following the success of the recent launch, LG is ensuring that LG viewers don’t miss a thing with the launch of the LG 1 time shifted channel, now live in the UK and Germany, enabling viewers to watch the channel one hour after the original broadcast. LG is also building on the momentum of LG 1 in the UK and Germany by extending the flagship owned-and-operated channel to other regions in Europe, including France, Spain and Italy. The channel will greatly enhance the quality of viewing in these regions with a broader selection of premium content.
Following the success of the recent launch, LG is ensuring that LG viewers don’t miss a thing with the launch of the LG 1 time shifted channel, now live in the UK and Germany, enabling viewers to watch the channel one hour after the original broadcast.
LG is also building on the momentum of LG 1 in the UK and Germany by extending the flagship owned-and-operated channel to other regions in Europe, including France, Spain and Italy. The channel will greatly enhance the quality of viewing in these regions with a broader selection of premium content.
What’s more, LG Channels has introduced a dedicated Kids & Family tab in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, allowing families to easily explore channels specifically tailored to children, including Beano TV, Narrative and Wildbrain.2
In addition to expanded content in Europe, LG recently launched a curated premium owned-and-operated channel in the US called LG Channels Showcase, which is powered by partnerships with a wide range of film studios such as Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Entertainment. LG Channels Showcase also boasts original content such as award-winning series LG Presents: The Rivalries, The Taste of Tennessee and the recently announced Estate of Survival, the company’s first reality competition series, which will be available on LG Channels in more than nine countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, Korea and markets in Latin America. The series now also streams on LG Channels Showcase, with two episodes to be released back-to-back weekly. LG is dedicated to elevating the viewing experience for users around the world, expanding investment in partnerships and UI enhancements to deliver a more intuitive and personalized experience that aligns with viewers’ interests. # # # About webOS platform
In addition to expanded content in Europe, LG recently launched a curated premium owned-and-operated channel in the US called LG Channels Showcase, which is powered by partnerships with a wide range of film studios such as Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Entertainment.
LG Channels Showcase also boasts original content such as award-winning series LG Presents: The Rivalries, The Taste of Tennessee and the recently announced Estate of Survival, the company’s first reality competition series, which will be available on LG Channels in more than nine countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, Korea and markets in Latin America.
The series now also streams on LG Channels Showcase, with two episodes to be released back-to-back weekly.
LG is dedicated to elevating the viewing experience for users around the world, expanding investment in partnerships and UI enhancements to deliver a more intuitive and personalized experience that aligns with viewers’ interests.
# # #
About webOS platform
webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade and has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, allowing for easy navigation and customization. With an always growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth into cross device and out of home experience.
LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime, and more. With an always growing number of channels, LG TV, smart monitor or projector owners can easily discover their favorite pro-grams by launching the LG Channels application on their LG screen. Since 2024 LG Channels for Automotive For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
About LG Electronics Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG’s home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
Media Contacts:
Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
Natalie Ng
APRW
Tel: +65 8382 3662
E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia
Nurul Umairah
APRW
Tel: +65 8157 6081
E-mail: umairah@aprw.asia
1Titles vary by market
2Titles vary by market
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/sg/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-channels-expands-owned-and-operated-exclusive-movie-and-tv-channel.html isCopied
paste