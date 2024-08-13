LG’S ‘ESTATE OF SURVIVAL’ TO LAUNCH ON PRIME VIDEO VIA PRIME VIDEO DIRECT AND LG CHANNELS

New Reality Competition Series Introduces a Smarter Home Lifestyle with LG Electronics, the Most Reliable Line of Home Appliances in the United States

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2024 — LG Electronics is set to launch its episodic original series, Estate of Survival, on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct in nine countries, including the U.S., Canada, Argentina and Chile as well as LG Channels.

This brand-new series, which features six exciting episodes, follows the residents of the Estate of Survival mansion as they compete against each other in a variety of challenging missions. By completing these missions, contestants earn home appliances and other items to furnish the spacious abode and, just as importantly, avoid elimination. The last resident standing wins the Estate of Survival ultimate prize: USD $100,000.

In Estate of Survival, contestants compete to acquire household goods, including LG ThinQ™-enabled appliances. LG’s appliances are designed to provide exceptional customer experiences and deliver the next-level convenience of the company’s smart lifestyle vision – the Zero Labor Home. Trusted by consumers worldwide, LG has been named the most reliable appliance brand in the U.S. by a leading consumer publication.

“An engaging and highly-entertaining new reality competition show with a unique premise, Estate of Survival is the ideal platform for showcasing the latest lifestyle innovations from LG, America’s most reliable line of home appliances,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

The new series will introduce viewers to a wide range of sophisticated LG home appliances, including the InstaView™ refrigerator with LG’s exclusive Craft Ice™ (slow -melting, round ice), the wall oven and induction cooktop range featuring the Scan-to-Cook function, the Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™, the CordZero® stick vacuum, and the PuriCare™ air purifier.

Once appliances are installed, contestants enjoy a multitude of time-saving benefits, from washing and drying a load of laundry in under two hours with the LG WashCombo™ All-in-One laundry solution, to faster cooking and clean up with LG ovens’ Scan-to-Cook and EasyClean™ features. Scan-to-Cook allows users to send the optimal cooking settings for select frozen meals straight to the oven simply by scanning the barcode on the product packaging.

Always seeking new ways to make the home appliance customer experience even better, LG developed ThinQ Care™, which provides helpful alerts to prevent incorrect appliance usage and smart diagnosis to reduce the need for costly and inconvenient service technician visits.

The first two episodes of Estate of Survival will arrive on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct in the U.S. on August 12 and in several other countries soon after. LG TV owners will be able to enjoy the series for free on-demand via LG Channels – the company’s free, premium streaming service – in more than 9 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

The series will also stream on LG Channels Showcase (Channel #999), LG’s first curated channel featuring fan-favourite movies and LG exclusives. Two episodes will premiere back-to-back weekly on Monday nights, starting Tuesday, 13 August 2024 at 8am SGT.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air solutions as well as smart home solutions featuring LG ThinQTM. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solu-tions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and sus-tainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com Natalie Ng APRW Tel: +65 8382 3662 E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia Audrey Leong APRW Tel: +65 9112 6792 E-mail: audrey@aprw.asia

Estate of Survival is set to launch on Prime Video in the following countries: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and the U.S.

Consumer Reports evaluates the reliability of home appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, over-the-range microwaves, ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, washing machines, and dryers, based on the failure rate of approximately 528,800 appliances over a five-year period. LG Electronics received the highest score among all manufacturers producing all eight products under evaluation, from 2012 to 2022 in “the most reliable appliances brand”.