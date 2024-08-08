LG COLLABORATES WITH NEW HOPE COMMUNITY SERVICES TO IMPROVE AIR QUALITY AND COMMUNITY WELL-BEING

Donation of LG’s Innovative Puricare™ Technology with Multi-Filtration System to Provide Cleaner Indoor Air in New Hope CS Facilities

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2024 — LG Electronics has collaborated with New Hope Community Services (New Hope CS), a local social service agency, to enhance air quality for their beneficiaries. As part of New Hope CS' business continuity plan , this strategic partnership aims to improve air quality and enhance community well-being by deploying LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier HIT (AS60GHWG0) and LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (HEPA) (AS10GDWH0) units in their facilities. These air purifiers, equipped with multi-filtration systems, will help remove particles and improve air quality in the communal activity and holding areas.

Improving Air Quality with Advanced Technology

New Hope CS operates transitional shelters with communal living spaces, offering a fresh start for families and individuals seeking stability and support as they rebuild their lives. Besides providing temporary housing for their beneficiaries, the social services organisation also provides services such as job-matching, life-skills training and support with long term housing and employment.

In line with New Hope CS’ goal of providing a healthier environment for their residents, the partnership focuses on reducing their exposure to pollutants, allergens, and bacteria in the air. The PuriCare™ Air Purifier units come with LG’s Safe Plus and Deodorization Filters, effectively eliminating up to 99.99% of large and ultra-fine dust particles, mould, and gases

