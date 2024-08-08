We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Collaborates with New Hope Community Services to Improve Air Quality and Community Well-Being
Donation of LG’s Innovative Puricare™ Technology with Multi-Filtration System to Provide Cleaner Indoor Air in New Hope CS Facilities
SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2024 — LG Electronics has collaborated with New Hope Community Services (New Hope CS), a local social service agency, to enhance air quality for their beneficiaries. As part of New Hope CS' business continuity plan , this strategic partnership aims to improve air quality and enhance community well-being by deploying LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier HIT (AS60GHWG0) and LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier (HEPA) (AS10GDWH0) units in their facilities. These air purifiers, equipped with multi-filtration systems, will help remove particles and improve air quality in the communal activity and holding areas.
Improving Air Quality with Advanced Technology
New Hope CS operates transitional shelters with communal living spaces, offering a fresh start for families and individuals seeking stability and support as they rebuild their lives. Besides providing temporary housing for their beneficiaries, the social services organisation also provides services such as job-matching, life-skills training and support with long term housing and employment.
In line with New Hope CS’ goal of providing a healthier environment for their residents, the partnership focuses on reducing their exposure to pollutants, allergens, and bacteria in the air. The PuriCare™ Air Purifier units come with LG’s Safe Plus and Deodorization Filters, effectively eliminating up to 99.99% of large and ultra-fine dust particles, mould, and gases1. Additionally, the purifiers are equipped with a PM 1.0 Sensor and a specially coated filter that detect and eliminate common indoor pollutants and allergens, like fungi and mould, which are invisible to the naked eye.
“New Hope Community Services is immensely grateful for our partnership with LG Singapore,” said Mr Lim Bak Chim, CEO Designate of New Hope Community Services. “Their generous donation of air purifiers not only enhances the quality of life and health of our beneficiaries, but also exemplifies the impactful difference that corporate philanthropy can make. Together, we are breathing new life into our community,” said Mr Lim Bak Chim, CEO Designate, New Hope CS.
"We are proud to partner with New Hope Community Services to support their mission of providing a safe and healthy environment for those in need," said Gerald Chun, Managing Director of LG Electronics. "Our air purifiers are designed to improve air quality, and we are delighted to see them positively impact the lives of families and individuals experiencing homelessness. This collaboration reflects our commitment to enhancing the well-being of communities in Singapore."
Media Contacts:
Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
Natalie Ng
APRW
Tel: +65 8382 3662
E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia
Audrey Leong
APRW
Tel: +65 9112 6792
E-mail: audrey@aprw.asia
1 *Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('20.4.3). ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products).
*Anti-viral 99.9% ('20.4.14). ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743.
*Dust 99.999% : Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 60 min. after operating on clean booster mode for 20 min. Products: PuriCare™ AS309DWA Condition: 30.0㎥ chamber.
