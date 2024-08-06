UPGRADE TO ENERGY-SAVING ENTERTAINMENT WITH LG’S EXCLUSIVE TV PROMOTION

Enjoy S$300 Off on LG’s Top-Rated Energy-Efficient OLED & QLED TVs

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2024 - LG Electronics offers $300 off selected LG’s OLED and QNED TVs. These TVs boast four ticks on the Energy Labels, which help consumers identify more energy-efficient appliances. The promotion encourages consumers to adopt more sustainable living practices for a more eco-conscious future. From 1 August 2024 to 30 September 2024, LG’s Energy-Saving promotion will be available in islandwide stores and e-commerce channels.

This initiative underscores LG’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. By offering discounts on their advanced energy-saving TVs, LG aims to motivate consumers to switch to more eco-conscious home entertainment options. The eligible 2024 models and their respective discounts include:

• S$300 off 65” and above OLED TVs (models M4, G4, C4, B4) and 86” and above QNED TVs (models QNED89/86/80)

LG’s OLED TVs are designed with sustainability, from production to disposal. With no backlight and predominantly metal casings, these displays lowers the use of recycled plastics. LG’s 2024 OLED evo TVs have received multiple eco-certifications, including Reducing CO 2 and Measured CO 2 certifications from the Carbon Trust and Environmentally Evaluated Mark from Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS), marking the fourth consecutive year of consistent acknowledgement for LG's ESG initiatives.

By switching to LG’s energy-efficient TVs, consumers can contribute to a greener and more sustainable future. LG’s Energy-Saving promotion also simplifies the process, allowing customers to enjoy substantial savings without a redemption process, making it easier than ever to make an eco-conscious choice.

Aligned with the company’s broader sustainability goals, LG is committed to developing products that enhance the consumer experience.

For more information, visit https://www.lg.com/sg/promotions/lg-tv-energy-saving-promotion.

