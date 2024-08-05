LG’S ANTI-DISCOLOURATION™ TECH FOR OUTDOOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE FIRST TO RECEIVE UL VERIFICATION

Company’s Latest Innovation Provides Enhanced Protection Against Screen-Yellowing for Digital Signage Used in Outdoor Environments

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2024 LG Electronics is introducing its advanced Anti-Discolouration™ technology for outdoor digital signage. Verified by respected standards and testing organisation, UL Solutions, LG’s new tech helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing,’ a common issue for outdoor digital signage products caused by prolonged exposure to sunlight. This innovative tech simultaneously safeguards display quality and performance stability, ultimately helping extend the lifespan of LG digital signage used in outdoor environments.

LG is the first company to achieve UL verification for the display anti-discolouration characteristic technology for digital signage. LG developed a comprehensive testing methodology and defect-evaluation criteria, and UL Solutions independently assessed the product to the criteria in support of LG’s marketing claim. Prior to this, there were UL standards or testing methods for measuring a display’s resistance to screen-yellowing.

The use of outdoor displays in settings such as drive-thru restaurants, bus stops, schools and sports stadiums has become commonplace in recent years and is steadily increasing across a variety of B2B sectors. However, prolonged exposure to sunlight can cause the screens of these versatile display products to turn a yellowish colour over time. LG’s Anti-Discolouration™ technology helps address this issue, reinforcing the quality and durability of the company’s outdoor digital signage solutions.

LG developed its protective technology to provide better value to B2B customers utilising digital signage in outdoor environments. The company’s research indicated that customers were having to replace their outdoor signage products at a faster rate and experiencing service interruptions due to persistent discolouration issues. To address these pain points, LG’s outdoor displays with Anti-Discolouration™ technology also incorporate advanced thermal solutions and panel materials for added reliability, even in the toughest of conditions. UL Verified product incorporating Anti-Discolouration™ technology has already been implemented in several of the latest LG high-brightness outdoor signage products, with plans to expand its application to a wider range of solutions in the future.

“Our UL Verification of products with Anti-Discolouration™ technology actively reinforces the performance and quality of our digital signage products,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “Through targeted research and development programs, we will continue to identify and resolve any inconveniences that detract from the overall LG digital signage experience, thereby continuously enhancing customer satisfaction and trust.”

To learn more about LG’s digital signage solutions with Anti-Discoloration™ technology, please visit www.lg-informationdisplay.com/product/digital-signage/high-brightness.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED to LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b .

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts: