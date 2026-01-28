LG PARTNERS WITH SUNTEC SINGAPORE FOR THE BIG PICTURE WALL: ELEVATING SINGAPORE’S DIGITAL DISPLAY LANDSCAPE

Singapore, 28 January 2026 - LG Electronics Singapore is proud to announce its partnership with Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre for The Big Picture (TBP) Wall project — one of the largest digital display installations in Singapore. As the major business partner, LG is providing state-of-the-art LED screens along with comprehensive installation, system integration, and maintenance services.

The TBP Wall showcases LG’s leadership in large-scale display solutions and transforms the visual experience at one of Singapore’s premier event venues. This collaboration highlights LG’s ability to deliver end-to-end solutions essential to businesses in retail, hospitality, and event management.

More than just supplying hardware, LG offers a one-stop solution—from supply and installation to ongoing support—demonstrating its technical expertise and operational excellence in managing complex projects.

This project strengthens LG’s credibility in Singapore’s B2B market and serves as a strong reference for future mega-installations and enterprise projects. Through its collaboration with Suntec Singapore, LG reinforces its commitment to long-term partnerships and driving innovation in the local digital display ecosystem.

“We are proud to partner with Suntec Singapore on The Big Picture Wall — a landmark that showcases LG Electronics Singapore’s leadership in large-scale LED solutions. Delivering end-to-end systems, seamless integration and ongoing support demonstrates our technical and operational excellence, strengthens our B2B credibility, and positions LG as the trusted partner for future mega-installations,” said Mr. Fabian Lee Kunho, Managing Director for LG Electronics Singapore.

"After more than a decade since the launch of our iconic The Big Picture LED screen with LG, I am proud of how Suntec Singapore’s longstanding partnership with LG continues to invest in innovations that help our clients create visually stunning brand experiences. Video content continues to be a key strategy for businesses to tell impactful brand stories and our new Big Picture takes storytelling to the next-level. We are excited to give our clients at Suntec Singapore the ability to supercharge their brand positioning in front of a global community," said Mr Arun Madhok, CEO of Suntec Singapore.

As Singapore grows as a global hub for events and conventions, the TBP Wall exemplifies how advanced technology can enhance venue experiences and engagement. LG’s role in this project positions it at the forefront of delivering next-generation digital solutions for businesses and consumers alike.

# # #

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Appliance Solutions, Media Entertainment Solutions, Air Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts: