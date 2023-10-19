LG PIONEERS A NEW ERA OF PORTABILITY AND ON-THE-GO ENTERTAINMENT

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2023 — LG Electronics leaps forward in the world of portable entertainment with the introduction of the LG StanbyME Go (model 27LX5) in Singapore. First unveiled at IFA 2023 in Berlin, this revolutionary lifestyle screen builds upon the success of the original StanbyME, offering a seamless blend of portability, versatility and style that sets to redefine on-the-go entertainment.

The LG StanbyME Go combines a stunning 27-inch touch display with a powerful 20W four-channel speaker system integrated into a stylish and robust carrying case, a lifestyle companion that adapts to every entertainment need.

Entertainment Tailored to Any Environment

One of the standout features of the LG StanbyME Go is its ability to adapt to any environment, making it the perfect addition for indoor and outdoor activities alike. From gaming and watching movies to indulging in various forms of entertainment, this innovative device ensures an immersive experience anywhere. Its integrated battery grants up to 3 hours of uninterrupted use, freeing users from lugging an external power source around. Additionally, the carrying case offers convenient storage for the product's streamlined remote control and power cable, ensuring that all essentials are within reach for a hassle-free entertainment experience.

The LG StanbyME Go boasts a vibrant FHD 1080p display, ensuring crystal-clear visuals for an immersive entertainment experience. Bringing movies, games and multimedia content to life with vivid colours and sharp details, what sets the device apart is its intuitive touch screen functionality, allowing users to interact effortlessly with their content. The device also automatically activates the screen when the case is open and powers down when closed, enhancing convenience and power efficiency. Powered by the advanced α7 AI Processor Gen5 and featuring Resolution Upscaler, Dolby Vision®, and HDR10 technologies, the LG StanbyME Go delivers lifelike images that captivate the viewer’s imagination.

Flexibility with Cutting-Edge Hardware

Flexibility is key with the LG StanbyME Go. Users can effortlessly personalise the screen orientation for optimal viewing angles, smoothly transitioning between landscape and portrait orientations with a 90-degree rotation. It also offers height adjustment of up to 18 centimetres, along with the engaging table mode. In table mode, the LG StanbyME Go’s screen lays flat within the lower section of the case, providing the perfect platform for digital board games or immersing in a nostalgic listening experience with the virtual record player.

LG’s commitment to durability shines through in the LG StanbyME Go, which meets 11 tests compliant with the U.S. military’s rigorous MIL-STD-810G standard. Proving its resilience in various environmental conditions - low pressure, extreme temperatures, dust and salt spray - the device is engineered to withstand accidental drops, vibration, and shock, ensuring an uninterrupted entertainment experience no matter where it goes .

Immersive Sound Experience with AI

In addition to its top-tier hardware, the LG StanbyME Go offers an immersive audiovisual experience with built-in speakers and AI Sound Pro technology that intelligently optimises audio output to the front of the screen. Whether the screen is set on table, horizontal or vertical mode, the 3-way sound optimiser delivers optimised sound for any setting. With Bluetooth Surround Ready and support for Dolby’s advanced video and sound technologies, Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®, the LG StanbyME Go promises unparalleled audio and visual quality.

Effortless Integration

The LG StanbyME Go also comes equipped with LG’s webOS smart TV platform. Equipped with LG ThinQ™ AI, the device intuitively adapts to users’ preferences. This integration enables seamless connectivity to iOS or Android devices, extending to popular platforms such as Airplay2, Homekit, and Hey Google, providing seamless connectivity options. Furthermore, with Hands-Free Voice Control , users can launch apps, adjust sound settings and search for content without lifting a finger - the perfect solution for multitaskers.

“LG Electronics dedicates itself to pushing the boundaries of innovation in entertainment,” said Lee Chang Ha, Product Director of Home Electronics. “The LG StanbyME Go exemplifies our commitment to creating products that seamlessly integrate into our customer’s lives, providing them with exceptional entertainment experiences wherever they go.”



The LG StanbyME Go is priced at S$1,799 and will be available at LG Online Brand Store , Amazon , Shopee , Lazada , KrisSh­op and authorised retailers – Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store and Parisilk.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQTM brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG’s home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Key Specifications

The 3-hour duration is based on using the device in eco mode, actual battery usage may vary depending on conditions.

The touch screen feature may vary by the app and connected device, and certain operations may not be supported.

The product is not waterproof.

The hands-free voice control is disabled at the initial setting due to privacy. It can be used after activating it in the menu. The product needs to be connected to the internet.