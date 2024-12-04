LG SINGAPORE BRINGS NATURE TO LIFE WITH OLED T SCREENS AT GARDENS BY THE BAY

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2024 - In a groundbreaking collaboration that marries cutting-edge technology with the breathtak-ing beauty of nature, LG Singapore has officially launched its Transparent OLED (OLED T) signages at the iconic Gardens By The Bay. These 55” screens will be standing at vari-ous positions throughout the iconic Flower Dome, where visitors will be able to view ed-ucational and promotional content whilst enjoying the natural beauty of the seasonal floral showcases.

Showcased at this year’s CES 2024 to the general public, LG Electronics’ OLED tech-nology enables the OLED T Signage to achieve a high transparency rate without the need for a backlight unit or a liquid crystal layer. This innovative technology clearly displays objects behind the screen while overlaying relevant information in front of them, allowing visitors to view critical information on programmes without having their view blocked.

“We are incredibly proud to announce this collaboration, which marks a significant mile-stone in our commitment to innovation and excellence. This partnership not only enhances our product offerings but also aligns with our vision of creating a smarter, more connect-ed world. We believe that together, we can set new industry standards and provide unpar-alleled value to our consumers,” said Mr Jackie Jeong, Product Director of Business So-lutions of LG Singapore.

