LG TO SHOWCASE “LIFE’S GOOD 24/7 WITH AFFECTIONATE INTELLIGENCE” AT CES 2025

Company to Transform Everyday Life with Personalised, AI-Powered Experiences

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2024 - LG Electronics today announced a series of organisational changes and executive appointments following the approval of its board of directors. This restructuring aims to accelerate the company’s mid-to-long-term strategy, “Future Vision 2030,” by enhancing inter-organisational synergy and innovating its business portfolio.

LG Electronics invites consumers worldwide to join the LG World Premiere press conference, starting at 08:00 (PST) on 6 January 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre in Las Vegas, Nevada. Under the theme “Life’s Good 24/7 with Affectionate Intelligence”, the event will showcase LG’s vision for a better life and preview the company’s latest smart solutions ahead of CES 2025, scheduled for 7-10 January 2025.

With a global media audience, LG will highlight its commitment to delivering personalised, AI-driven experiences enabled by its Affectionate Intelligence. As a company evolving into a smart life solutions provider, LG is set to present a future blueprint that connects and expands diverse customer experiences and spaces, transforming everyday life through AI technology innovation.

The cutting-edge products and services revealed during the press conference will be showcased at LG’s booth throughout CES 2025, where attendees can experience a fully integrated AI-driven environment that enriches every moment and connects various aspects of daily life.

LG World Premiere will be livestreamed on the LG website, LG Global YouTube channel and LG Global X channel.

