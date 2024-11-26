Brighten Up The Holidays with LGs Top Picks for Every Home

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
From immersive home entertainment to stylish appliances, discover LG’s handpicked innovations that bring joy and convenience this festive season
SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2024 — This holiday season, explore LG Singapore's curated selection of smart home innovations and tech gadgets. Recently awarded the Superbrands Status1 as Singapore’s Top Brand for TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, LG’s picks are designed to bring a touch of festive joy to every home. From tech-savvy essentials to stylish upgrades, this holiday gift guide offers inspiration for this festive season.
LG OLED evo AI G4 65 inch TV 4K Smart TV 2024 - Unwrap the Magic of Home Cinema
LG OLED evo AI G4 65-inch TV 4K Smart TV 2024 (OLED65G4PSA) - S$5,3992
Make every movie night unforgettable this Christmas with the LG OLED evo G4 65-inch 4K Smart TV. Featuring LG’s latest α11 AI Processor - the only chipset crafted specifically for OLED, the LG G4 OLED TV delivers breathtaking visuals and immersive sound for a truly cinematic experience within the comfort of any home.
With the TV's cutting-edge AI Super Upscaling, every frame is carefully analysed to bring out the finest details, while AI Director Processing fine-tunes colour distribution to deliver the image exactly as the director intended. All that's left for users to do is sit back, relax, and immerse themselves in a truly cinematic experience—just as it was meant to be seen3.
Meanwhile, thanks to its light-boosting algorithm and advanced light control architecture, users experience a remarkable 150% increase in brightness in their TV’s visuals4, making every frame pop with life. The TV’s AI Sound Pro upmixes audio to a stunning 11.1.2ch5 while AI Voice Remastering ensures every word is crystal clear, bringing a dynamic, immersive experience that engages both the eyes and ears.
Endorsed with the Superbrands Mark Of Excellence for being a Top Brand for TVs in Singapore6, the LG G4 OLED TV is the ultimate gift for the family this season. Transporting viewers into the heart of any movie, the LG G4 OLED TV brings every detail to life with vibrant intensity, creating a home viewing experience like no other.
Promotion
From now to 31 December 2024, enjoy a free S$50 Grocery E-voucher with a bundle purchase of the LG OLED evo G4 65-inch 4K Smart TV and selected soundbars. T&Cs apply.
Additionally, homeowners can take advantage of trade-in offers and enjoy up to $830 in cash savings when they upgrade their TV and soundbar. More information can be found here. T&Cs apply.Please refer to www.lg.com/sg/tncs/lg-tv-soundbar-bundle-promotion/ for the full terms and conditions.
2024 LG StanbyME (27ART10CKPL) - Spreading Holiday Cheer to Every Room
2024 LG StanbyME (27ART10CKPL) - S$1,799
From binge-watching holiday classics in the living room to whipping up festive dishes in the kitchen, the LG StanbyME is the ultimate holiday sidekick. With up to three hours of wireless connectivity7 and five dynamic wheels for easy mobility, this portable wonder allows users to enjoy the season’s best moments uninterrupted from any room.
FAchieving the perfect viewing angle has never been easier—the compact screen is capable of up to 180-degree rotation, 130-degree swivel, 50-degree tilt, and 20-cm height adjustments, so users can position the screen exactly how they like it.
FThink twice before underestimating the LG StanbyME—beyond its slim frame lies a world of built-in OTT streaming services8, making it easy for users to kick back and dive into their favourite shows anytime, anywhere.
Are you looking to share content from a mobile device instead? No problem—the versatile LG StanbyME supports AirPlay and NFC connectivity, along with HDMI and USB options9, giving users endless ways to effortlessly share and stream content.
Whether enjoying a holiday movie marathon, following a festive recipe, or switching between rooms, the LG StanbyME is the ultimate companion—keeping the holiday fun going for homeowners, no matter where they are.
Promotion
From now to 31 December 2024, enjoy a free $50 Grocery E-voucher with a bundle purchase of the 2024 LG StanbyME, and LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S. T&Cs apply.Please refer to www.lg.com/sg/tncs/lg-tv-soundbar-bundle-promotion/ for the full terms and conditions.
527L InstaView™ Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour Panels - Adding a Festive Pop of Colour for Every Gathering
527L InstaView™ Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour Panels - S$7,599
The 527L InstaView™ Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour Panels is an essential appliance in any kitchen, bringing users year-round convenience.With 170,00010 colour options available on its LED door panels, this refrigerator readily spots a new hue at a moment’s notice to fit any holiday mood. Easily controlled through the ThinQ™ app, users not only change the colours of the fridge but enjoy the fridge’s built-in Bluetooth 5.0 speakers, which allow them to play their favourite festive tunes, setting the perfect ambiance for every celebration.
TBeyond its stunning exterior, the fridge also boasts unparalleled convenience. Streamlining any holiday meal prep, the fridge comes with LG’s InstaView™ technology - users need only to knock twice to peek into their fridge to check for missing ingredients quickly.
TWith LG’s innovative Linear Cooling™, the fridge keeps temperatures perfectly steady within a ±0.5℃ range11, preserving the freshness and quality of any holiday feast. Plus, LG’s patented Door Cooling+TM Technology means that the fridge delivers more cooling power, keeping everything—from the main compartments to the door shelves—perfectly chilled and ready for the next culinary adventure.
TRecognised as a Top Brand for refrigerators in Singapore12, LG exemplifies a commitment to innovation that addresses the evolving needs of modern households. More than just an essential kitchen appliance; the LG MoodUPTM fills the home with joy and festive spirit, making it the perfect addition to any kitchen this holiday season.
Promotion
From now to 31 December 2024, enjoy a free $300 Grocery E-voucher with the purchase of the 527L InstaView™ Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour Panels. T&Cs apply.Please refer to www.lg.com/sg/tncs/appliances-islandwide-promotion-terms-and-conditions/ for the full terms and conditions.
LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist Beige: Freshen Up This Season’s Best Looks
LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist Beige - S$2,519
Keep any holiday wardrobe pristine with the LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist Beige. As the ultimate holiday helper, the LG Styler™ keeps party outfits fresh, wrinkle-free and ready for any festive occasion.
Equipped with a low-temperature drying system and a Dynamic Moving Hanger system, the nifty LG Styler™ removes up to 99% of fine dust by gently shaking clothes 200 times per minute13, treating even the most delicate garments with care. This multitasking marvel is not just for clothing; it uses LG’s TrueSteam® technology to refresh toys and bedding, keeping homes in top shape even during the busiest festive season14. Moreover, with the ThinQ™ app, users can select from various cleaning cycles and monitor the cycle time and energy use remotely, freeing up more time to relax and enjoy the holidays with loved ones.
With a sophisticated design to fit any modern space, the LG Styler™ not only enhances the home’s style and functions as a powerful humidifier, effortlessly absorbing up to 10 litres of moisture15. A true all-in-one essential, it brings both function and festive cheer to the home all year.
Promotion
From now to 31 December 2024, enjoy a free S$200 shopping voucher with a bundle purchase of the LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist Beige and other home appliances. T&Cs apply.Please refer to www.lg.com/sg/tncs/appliances-islandwide-promotion-terms-and-conditions/ for the full terms and conditions.
ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™): Providing Cooling Comfort All Year Round
ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) - Prices subject to different retailers.
Keep everyone comfortable, safe and cool this festive season with the LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist BeigeARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)
. With its powerful PlasmasterTM Ionizer+, the LG ARTCOOL™ goes above and beyond to reduce harmful odours and pathogens while sterilising the surrounding surfaces16,17.
With the help of the ThinQ™ app, users can adjust temperature settings, monitor energy usage, and schedule cooling cycles throughout the party without sweat. The best part? After the festivities, clean up is just as easy with the LG ARTCOOL™ 's Auto Cleaning function. This innovative feature prevents the formation of bacteria and mould on the heat exchanger, resulting in a more pleasant and comfortable environment long after guests have left.
As a trusted leader in air conditioning technology18, LG continues to deliver exceptional performance, ensuring that homes remain a safe and comfortable haven for every holiday gathering.
Promotion
HDB households can purchase the LG ARTCOOL™ using the Climate Vouchers under the Climate Friendly Households Programme. More information can be found
From now until 31 December 2024, receive up to $150 in grocery vouchers with every purchase and installation of the 18,000 BTU, ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) within the same month. T&Cs apply.Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/tncs/lg-aircon-aug-oct-express-installation-promotion/ for the full terms and conditions.
LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture: Celebrate the Holidays with Cleaner Air
LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture - S$499
Stylish and functional, the LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture blends a modern design with practical functionality, ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for all. With the power of LG’s PuriCare™ HEPA filter, the impressive air purifier eliminates 99.9%19 of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust, allowing guests to enjoy the festivities in safe air20. All while adding a touch of elegance to any room.
This multi-purpose furniture piece also features a wireless charger21 and colourful mood lighting that can be controlled by a touch of the ThinQ™ app. With just a few taps, the LG Aero Furniture rouses to life, delighting guests and basking the room in a warm array of colours to enhance the ambience of any gathering22.
A blend of style and functionality, the LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture is an essential choice for homeowners looking to optimise their homes23,24 while infusing it with fresh air.
Promotion
From now until 31 December 2024, receive a free filter and an additional $50 Grocery E-voucher with every purchase of the LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture in Cream White (AF20Cream). T&Cs apply.Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/tncs/lg-aircon-aug-oct-express-installation-promotion/ for the full terms and conditions.
LG gram Pro 16”: Get a Headstart on New Year’s Resolutions with the LG gram Pro
LG gram Pro 16” (16Z90SP) - S$3,299
Armed with the power of performance and versatility, the LG gram Pro is the ultimate gift for anyone looking to get a head start on their 2025 New Year's resolutions. Powered by the cutting-edge Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, the LG gram Pro is expertly crafted to cater to diverse users - from busy professionals tackling complex creative projects to passionate gamers immersed in stunning graphics and everyone in between.
Despite being only 13mm25 thick, the ultra-thin LG Gram Pro’s 16-inch screen does not compromise on visual quality. Thanks to the laptop’s NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 4GB Laptop GPU, which comes with Ray Tracing and NVIDIA® DLSS technology26, the laptop blazing-fast performance and jaw-dropping visuals. With its ultra-fast refresh rate and WQXGA+ OLED screen (2880x1800), every task becomes a stunning masterpiece, making work and play more immersive than ever.
With the LG gram Pro, achieving goals becomes easy—whether it's managing busy schedules, tracking progress, or staying connected to loved ones. This powerful yet portable laptop makes turning New Year's resolutions into reality easier and more enjoyable than ever.
LG MyView Smart 32” 4K UHD with webOS: A New Year’s Upgrade for Work and Play
LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR75U) - S$649
Looking for the perfect addition to spruce up a work-from-home setup? Revitalise any workspace with the LG MyView Smart Monitor. This monitor combines a sharp 4K UHD display with up to 90% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut with a sleek design, making it the perfect upgrade for any home office.
In addition to its webOS 23 features, which provide seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+27, the monitor also includes two 5W stereo speakers for an enhanced sonic experience. With support for AirPlay 2, Screen Share, and Bluetooth, users can host meetings or enjoy their favourite shows directly–no cables or hassle required.
From working on important projects, participating in meetings or enjoying a break with the latest blockbusters, the LG MyView Smart Monitor brings style and performance into any workspace, helping users stay productive and inspired all year round.
Promotion
From now until 31 December 2024, new members who join at LG.com/sg will receive a $10 Welcome Coupon. Additionally, existing members can enjoy discounts of up to S$24528 off all orders during the promotional period. T&Cs apply.Please refer to www.lg.com/sg/membership/ for the full terms and conditions.
About LG Electronics Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
1 LG Singapore was awarded the Superbrands Status in June 2024
2 *LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia.
3 **Only LG TVs with an alpha 7 AI Processor or above feature AI Picture Pro.
4 *150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included.
*Brightness differs by series and size.
5 **Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering is only available on alpha 11 AI Processor
6 LG Singapore was awarded the Superbrands Status in June 2024
7 Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions). StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so it must be connected to a wireless network.
8 *StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.
9 *NFC functionality works after the ThinQ app is loaded onto a mobile device and the device is connected to StanbyME via Wi-Fi (support may vary depending on the mobile device).
*Mobile screen sharing (mirroring) is available only on Android devices (iOS and macOS are not supported).
*Connection conditions may differ depending on the user's network environment.
*Depending on the specifications and manufacturer of the mobile device, screen sharing (mirroring) methods and image quality may differ.
10 Based on LG Korea's MoodUp Guide
11 *Compared to refrigerators with LG conventional Smart Inverter Compressor. Based on UL test comparing temperature fluctuation over time between LGE model B606S and B607S, using LG internal test methods.
**Based on test result by UL using the IEC62552 energy consumption standard, comparing LG’s linear inverter model B607S (2017) to LG’s conventional inverter model B606S (2016).
12 LG Singapore was awarded the Superbrands Status in June 2024
13 *Tested by Intertek, remove 99% of fine dust with Fine dust removal program.
14 *Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to live house dust mite, bacteria (E. coli and S. aureus), and viruses (Influenza A [Human H3N2], Influenza A [Pandemic H1N1], PEV, IBRV, ICHV, PEDV, MHV, and hCoV-229E).
*Tested by Intertek, kills 99.9% of bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa and K. pneumoniae) with Sanitary - Normal program.
*The test result of the odor removal(smoke) project of LG Styler™ Objet Collection steam clothing care machine by CHEARI is “qualified”. (Report No.: WXh-21-10433)
15 *Use while door is open 45º. If door is closed, the course does not operate.*Drain tank (1.8 Liters) may be filled before end of the Dehumidify cycle depending on the Environment
*Based on 2hr dehumidification cycle.
*LG test results may be different depending on the environment.
16 Specification may vary for each model
17 Depending on the experimental conditions
18 LG Singapore was awarded the Superbrands Status in June 2024
19 99.9% Removal [Verified by KTR]
① 99.9% Antibacteria effect
● Testing Authority: Korea Testing & Research Institute
● Subject: Anti microbial Filter/ Non-antimicrobial Filter (Contrast group)
● Testing Conditions: 0.4g, (37± 1)°C, (18± 1)h
● Testing Method: KS K 0693:2016. Reduction rate (%): compared with specimen. Compared viable cell amount after culturing specimen for 18 hours, Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 / Klebsiella Pneumoniae ATCC 4352 / Escherichia coli ATCC 25922
● Result: In comparison against non-antibacterial filter contrast group, over 99.9% in K.pneumoniae, and over 99.9% in E. Coli
The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change. The rest was conducted on newer products and can vary with product ageing
20 360° HEPA Filter
HEPA representation:
● Testing Institution: Korea Coformity Laboratories
● Test Sample: Aero Series Filter
● Test Method: Based on KS B 6141:2020, Nominal air flow rate 162m3/h and Test Aerosol KCL
● Results: Particle arrestance efficiency 99.98% @ 0.3µm KCL, initial resistance to air flow 57kPa (Definition of HEPA filter terminology based on KSA 0010: 2005: 999.97% or more of particle collection efficiency, 245 kPa or less of pressure loss)
● Testing Date: 09/02/22
21 *[Qi Certification Details] - Evaluation Dates: 5/19/2022-7/29/2022, - Product(Accessories, Model name etc): -Product Name: Aero Furniture, -Model No.: EAT65191501, - Certificate Authority: -SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd, -TTA-Telecommunications Technology Association, - Certificate Content: Qi Certification (BPP, PPDE), - Version (Requirements etc): Qi 1.3.2, - Expiration: Valid for long-term, 7) Qi Registration ID: Qi-ID 13574 - Smartphone wireless charging support (Limited to compatible models), - BPP (Basic Power Profile): 0-5W Charging Qi Certification, - PPDE (Proprietary Power Delivery Extension): 5-10W Samsung High-Speed Wireless Charging Qi Certification, - Smartwatch charging is not supported.
22 *[ThinQ App] - Registering home appliances on LG ThinQ application requires wireless connection at home.
- In order to use LG ThinQ, the 'LG ThinQ' application must be installed from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and connected to Wi-Fi.
- LG ThinQ app may have limited functionality on some smartphones, so make sure to check if you have the minimum requirements on your device. (Android OS 7.0 and iOS 12.0 or above) *All images used above are for illustration purposes only, and may differ from actual products.
23 360° HEPA Filter
HEPA representation:
● Testing Institution: Korea Coformity Laboratories
● Test Sample: Aero Series Filter
● Test Method: Based on KS B 6141:2020, Nominal air flow rate 162m3/h and Test Aerosol KCL
● Results: Particle arrestance efficiency 99.98% @ 0.3µm KCL, initial resistance to air flow 57kPa (Definition of HEPA filter terminology based on KSA 0010: 2005: 999.97% or more of particle collection efficiency, 245 kPa or less of pressure loss)
● Testing Date: 09/02/22
24 99.9% Removal [Verified by KTR]
① 99.9% Antibacteria effect
● Testing Authority: Korea Testing & Research Institute
● Subject: Anti microbial Filter/ Non-antimicrobial Filter (Contrast group)
● Testing Conditions: 0.4g, (37± 1)°C, (18± 1)h
● Testing Method: KS K 0693:2016. Reduction rate (%): compared with specimen. Compared viable cell amount after culturing specimen for 18 hours, Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 / Klebsiella Pneumoniae ATCC 4352 / Escherichia coli ATCC 25922
● Result: In comparison against non-antibacterial filter contrast group, over 99.9% in K.pneumoniae, and over 99.9% in E. Coli
The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change. The rest was conducted on newer products and can vary with product ageing
25 As per LG Singapore's Online Brand Store page: https://www.lg.com/sg/laptops/gram/16z90sp-a/
26 DLSS: Deep Learning Super Sampling.
27 *Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
**Provides a host of customised apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.
28 For selected models only. T&Cs apply.
