Brighten Up The Holidays with LGs Top Picks for Every Home

BRIGHTEN UP THE HOLIDAYS WITH LG’S TOP PICKS FOR EVERY HOME

From immersive home entertainment to stylish appliances, discover LG’s handpicked innovations that bring joy and convenience this festive season

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2024 — This holiday season, explore LG Singapore's curated selection of smart home innovations and tech gadgets. Recently awarded the Superbrands Status as Singapore’s Top Brand for TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, LG’s picks are designed to bring a touch of festive joy to every home. From tech-savvy essentials to stylish upgrades, this holiday gift guide offers inspiration for this festive season.

LG OLED evo AI G4 65 inch TV 4K Smart TV 2024 - Unwrap the Magic of Home Cinema

LG OLED evo AI G4 65-inch TV 4K Smart TV 2024 (OLED65G4PSA) - S$5,399

Make every movie night unforgettable this Christmas with the LG OLED evo G4 65-inch 4K Smart TV. Featuring LG’s latest α11 AI Processor - the only chipset crafted specifically for OLED, the LG G4 OLED TV delivers breathtaking visuals and immersive sound for a truly cinematic experience within the comfort of any home.

With the TV's cutting-edge AI Super Upscaling, every frame is carefully analysed to bring out the finest details, while AI Director Processing fine-tunes colour distribution to deliver the image exactly as the director intended. All that's left for users to do is sit back, relax, and immerse themselves in a truly cinematic experience—just as it was meant to be seen .

Meanwhile, thanks to its light-boosting algorithm and advanced light control architecture, users experience a remarkable 150% increase in brightness in their TV’s visuals , making every frame pop with life. The TV’s AI Sound Pro upmixes audio to a stunning 11.1.2ch while AI Voice Remastering ensures every word is crystal clear, bringing a dynamic, immersive experience that engages both the eyes and ears.

Endorsed with the Superbrands Mark Of Excellence for being a Top Brand for TVs in Singapore , the LG G4 OLED TV is the ultimate gift for the family this season. Transporting viewers into the heart of any movie, the LG G4 OLED TV brings every detail to life with vibrant intensity, creating a home viewing experience like no other.

Promotion From now to 31 December 2024, enjoy a free S$50 Grocery E-voucher with a bundle purchase of the LG OLED evo G4 65-inch 4K Smart TV and selected soundbars. T&Cs apply. Additionally, homeowners can take advantage of trade-in offers and enjoy up to $830 in cash savings when they upgrade their TV and soundbar. More information can be found here. T&Cs apply. Please refer to www.lg.com/sg/tncs/lg-tv-soundbar-bundle-promotion/ for the full terms and conditions.

2024 LG StanbyME (27ART10CKPL) - Spreading Holiday Cheer to Every Room

2024 LG StanbyME (27ART10CKPL) - S$1,799

From binge-watching holiday classics in the living room to whipping up festive dishes in the kitchen, the LG StanbyME is the ultimate holiday sidekick. With up to three hours of wireless connectivity and five dynamic wheels for easy mobility, this portable wonder allows users to enjoy the season’s best moments uninterrupted from any room.

FAchieving the perfect viewing angle has never been easier—the compact screen is capable of up to 180-degree rotation, 130-degree swivel, 50-degree tilt, and 20-cm height adjustments, so users can position the screen exactly how they like it.

FThink twice before underestimating the LG StanbyME—beyond its slim frame lies a world of built-in OTT streaming services , making it easy for users to kick back and dive into their favourite shows anytime, anywhere.

Are you looking to share content from a mobile device instead? No problem—the versatile LG StanbyME supports AirPlay and NFC connectivity, along with HDMI and USB options , giving users endless ways to effortlessly share and stream content.

Whether enjoying a holiday movie marathon, following a festive recipe, or switching between rooms, the LG StanbyME is the ultimate companion—keeping the holiday fun going for homeowners, no matter where they are.

Promotion From now to 31 December 2024, enjoy a free $50 Grocery E-voucher with a bundle purchase of the 2024 LG StanbyME, and LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S. T&Cs apply. Please refer to www.lg.com/sg/tncs/lg-tv-soundbar-bundle-promotion/ for the full terms and conditions.

527L InstaView™ Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour Panels - Adding a Festive Pop of Colour for Every Gathering

527L InstaView™ Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour Panels - S$7,599

The 527L InstaView™ Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour Panels is an essential appliance in any kitchen, bringing users year-round convenience.With 170,000 colour options available on its LED door panels, this refrigerator readily spots a new hue at a moment’s notice to fit any holiday mood. Easily controlled through the ThinQ™ app, users not only change the colours of the fridge but enjoy the fridge’s built-in Bluetooth 5.0 speakers, which allow them to play their favourite festive tunes, setting the perfect ambiance for every celebration.

TBeyond its stunning exterior, the fridge also boasts unparalleled convenience. Streamlining any holiday meal prep, the fridge comes with LG’s InstaView™ technology - users need only to knock twice to peek into their fridge to check for missing ingredients quickly.

TWith LG’s innovative Linear Cooling™, the fridge keeps temperatures perfectly steady within a ±0.5℃ range , preserving the freshness and quality of any holiday feast. Plus, LG’s patented Door Cooling+TM Technology means that the fridge delivers more cooling power, keeping everything—from the main compartments to the door shelves—perfectly chilled and ready for the next culinary adventure.

TRecognised as a Top Brand for refrigerators in Singapore , LG exemplifies a commitment to innovation that addresses the evolving needs of modern households. More than just an essential kitchen appliance; the LG MoodUPTM fills the home with joy and festive spirit, making it the perfect addition to any kitchen this holiday season.

Promotion From now to 31 December 2024, enjoy a free $300 Grocery E-voucher with the purchase of the 527L InstaView™ Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour Panels. T&Cs apply. Please refer to www.lg.com/sg/tncs/appliances-islandwide-promotion-terms-and-conditions/ for the full terms and conditions.

LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist Beige: Freshen Up This Season’s Best Looks

LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist Beige - S$2,519

Keep any holiday wardrobe pristine with the LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist Beige. As the ultimate holiday helper, the LG Styler™ keeps party outfits fresh, wrinkle-free and ready for any festive occasion.

Equipped with a low-temperature drying system and a Dynamic Moving Hanger system, the nifty LG Styler™ removes up to 99% of fine dust by gently shaking clothes 200 times per minute , treating even the most delicate garments with care. This multitasking marvel is not just for clothing; it uses LG’s TrueSteam® technology to refresh toys and bedding, keeping homes in top shape even during the busiest festive season . Moreover, with the ThinQ™ app, users can select from various cleaning cycles and monitor the cycle time and energy use remotely, freeing up more time to relax and enjoy the holidays with loved ones.

With a sophisticated design to fit any modern space, the LG Styler™ not only enhances the home’s style and functions as a powerful humidifier, effortlessly absorbing up to 10 litres of moisture . A true all-in-one essential, it brings both function and festive cheer to the home all year.

Promotion From now to 31 December 2024, enjoy a free S$200 shopping voucher with a bundle purchase of the LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist Beige and other home appliances. T&Cs apply. Please refer to www.lg.com/sg/tncs/appliances-islandwide-promotion-terms-and-conditions/ for the full terms and conditions.

ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™): Providing Cooling Comfort All Year Round

ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) - Prices subject to different retailers.

Keep everyone comfortable, safe and cool this festive season with the LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist BeigeARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)

. With its powerful PlasmasterTM Ionizer+, the LG ARTCOOL™ goes above and beyond to reduce harmful odours and pathogens while sterilising the surrounding surfaces ,.

With the help of the ThinQ™ app, users can adjust temperature settings, monitor energy usage, and schedule cooling cycles throughout the party without sweat. The best part? After the festivities, clean up is just as easy with the LG ARTCOOL™ 's Auto Cleaning function. This innovative feature prevents the formation of bacteria and mould on the heat exchanger, resulting in a more pleasant and comfortable environment long after guests have left.

As a trusted leader in air conditioning technology

Promotion HDB households can purchase the LG ARTCOOL™ using the Climate Vouchers under the Climate Friendly Households Programme. More information can be found

From now until 31 December 2024, receive up to $150 in grocery vouchers with every purchase and installation of the 18,000 BTU, ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) within the same month. T&Cs apply.

Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/tncs/lg-aircon-aug-oct-express-installation-promotion/ for the full terms and conditions.

LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture: Celebrate the Holidays with Cleaner Air

LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture - S$499

LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture blends a modern design with practical functionality, ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for all. With the power of LG’s PuriCare™ HEPA filter, the impressive air purifier eliminates 99.9%

, while infusing it with fresh air.

Promotion From now until 31 December 2024, receive a free filter and an additional $50 Grocery E-voucher with every purchase of the LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture in Cream White (AF20Cream). T&Cs apply. Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/tncs/lg-aircon-aug-oct-express-installation-promotion/ for the full terms and conditions.

LG gram Pro 16”: Get a Headstart on New Year’s Resolutions with the LG gram Pro

LG gram Pro 16” (16Z90SP) - S$3,299

Armed with the power of performance and versatility, the LG gram Pro is the ultimate gift for anyone looking to get a head start on their 2025 New Year's resolutions. Powered by the cutting-edge Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, the LG gram Pro is expertly crafted to cater to diverse users - from busy professionals tackling complex creative projects to passionate gamers immersed in stunning graphics and everyone in between.

Despite being only 13mm thick, the ultra-thin LG Gram Pro’s 16-inch screen does not compromise on visual quality. Thanks to the laptop’s NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 4GB Laptop GPU, which comes with Ray Tracing and NVIDIA® DLSS technology, the laptop blazing-fast performance and jaw-dropping visuals. With its ultra-fast refresh rate and WQXGA+ OLED screen (2880x1800), every task becomes a stunning masterpiece, making work and play more immersive than ever.

With the LG gram Pro, achieving goals becomes easy—whether it's managing busy schedules, tracking progress, or staying connected to loved ones. This powerful yet portable laptop makes turning New Year's resolutions into reality easier and more enjoyable than ever.

LG MyView Smart 32” 4K UHD with webOS: A New Year’s Upgrade for Work and Play

LG MyView Smart Monitor (32SR75U) - S$649

Looking for the perfect addition to spruce up a work-from-home setup? Revitalise any workspace with the LG MyView Smart Monitor. This monitor combines a sharp 4K UHD display with up to 90% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut with a sleek design, making it the perfect upgrade for any home office.

In addition to its webOS 23 features, which provide seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, the monitor also includes two 5W stereo speakers for an enhanced sonic experience. With support for AirPlay 2, Screen Share, and Bluetooth, users can host meetings or enjoy their favourite shows directly–no cables or hassle required.

From working on important projects, participating in meetings or enjoying a break with the latest blockbusters, the LG MyView Smart Monitor brings style and performance into any workspace, helping users stay productive and inspired all year round.

Promotion From now until 31 December 2024, new members who join at LG.com/sg will receive a $10 Welcome Coupon. Additionally, existing members can enjoy discounts of up to S$245 off all orders during the promotional period. T&Cs apply. Please refer to www.lg.com/sg/membership/ for the full terms and conditions.

