LG ELEVATES WEBOS GAMING EXPERIENCE WITH LG MAGIC REMOTE-OPTIMISED GAMES

First Games from Famobi Now Available, Providing Family-Friendly Fun and Excitement

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2024 - LG Electronics has joined forces with Famobi, a German HTML game development studio, to introduce the first games playable with the LG Magic Remote. This collaboration aims to enhance the gaming experience by providing greater ease and enjoyment. The newly introduced games are optimised for seamless play with the LG Magic Remote, offering an interactive experience that enhances enjoyment and connection for family and friends.

As part of this collaboration, LG smart TV users can now play “Cut the Rope,” a mind-bending puzzle game packed with fun, using their LG Magic Remote for effortless and precise moves without the need for extra gaming controllers. Additionally, LG has recently brought the popular mobile game “Thief Puzzle” to its smart TVs, enabling users to enjoy various puzzle jigsaw challenges customised for the LG Magic Remote.

Through numerous partnerships, LG consistently introduces new titles to its webOS platform, demonstrating its commitment to delivering compelling big-screen entertainment for family and friends to enjoy, with a steadily growing collection of 600 casual game titles.

LG has been expanding its offerings with exciting games from Play.Works, which boasts the largest Connected TV (CTV) games catalogue in the world. This includes popular titles such as “Wheel of Fortune,” “Tetris®” and “PAC-MAN.” The newly launched “SpongeBob SquarePants Bounce” allows players to embark on an underwater adventure with the beloved SpongeBob character, all from the comfort of their home on the big screen of an LG smart TV.

Furthermore, LG has teamed up with Simulmedia, known for pioneering a digital approach to TV advertising, to introduce PlayerWON. This in-game advertising solution seamlessly integrates high-quality, non-intrusive ads into gameplay. LG aims to support its game partner companies in achieving sustainable growth through a vibrant and evolving game ecosystem, offering engaging and interactive solutions that add to the gaming experience.

With its exceptional technological prowess and a wide array of content from leading partners in entertainment industry, LG’s webOS platform continues to expand and evolve, providing users with an elevated entertainment experience. Stay tuned to LG Newsroom for the latest news.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About webOS platform

webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade and has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, allowing for easy navigation and customization. With an always growing ecosystem of global partners, life-style services and UI innovation, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth into cross device and out-of-home experience.

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime, and more. With an always growing number of channels, LG TV, smart monitor or projector owners can easily discover their favorite pro-grams by launching the LG Channels application on their LG screen. Since 2024, LG Channels for Automotive was launched increasing the customer base. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG’s home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com Natalie Ng APRW E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia Audrey Leong APRW E-mail: Audrey@aprw.asia