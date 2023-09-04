LG SMART TV OFFERS THREE-MONTHS FREE OF APPLE TV+

SINGAPORE, Sep. 4, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is offering eligible LG Smart TV users in 81 countries the opportunity to enjoy three months free of Apple TV+. Owners of a compatible 4K and 8K LG Smart TV (2018 models and later) can redeem the 3-month free trial within the Apple TV app starting 31 August 2023 - 12 November 2023.





Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling dramas and comedies, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. These include hit series “Silo,” "Hijack,” “Foundation,” Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon “Ted Lasso,” as well as the upcoming third season of Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning drama “The Morning Show,” and new limited series “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson. Highly anticipated feature films coming soon to Apple TV+ include Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Napoleon,” starring Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix from Academy Award nominated director Ridley Scott and produced by Scott and Academy Award nominee Kevin Walsh; the star-studded spy thriller “Argylle,” with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson, and more.

LG is constantly working to deliver the best viewing experience with a vast library of content, cutting-edge picture quality and immersive audio. What’s more, all LG Smart TVs make it easy for viewers to discover and enjoy the engaging content through the intuitive, easy-to-use webOS platform.

Available in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, India, Korea, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, France, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, United Kingdom, US, Canada, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru, Belize, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Brazil, Belarus, Ukraine, Gambia, Ghana, Uganda, Egypt, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Israel.