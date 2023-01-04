LG TO UNVEIL NEW MINIMALIST-DESIGN APPLIANCES AT CES 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 4, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to introduce a new line of minimalist-design appliances, including a washer and dryer, at CES 2023. Taking a ‘back to basics’ approach, the new range focuses on the essence of each appliance, removing all unnecessary design elements to deliver a timeless, minimalist aesthetic. The distinctive, durable products also reflect LG’s strong commitment to sustainability, featuring recycled materials inside and out, and requiring fewer parts and less energy to make than conventional appliances.







Refreshingly unadorned, LG’s minimalist appliances match with any kind of décor, colour scheme, or interior trend. The lineup’s achromatic colour palette and lack of decorative embellishment offers a modern yet classic look that allows the products to blend in seamlessly with their surroundings. In addition to a clean, simple design language, LG’s appliances boast an elegantly clear control experience that users will find effortlessly easy to get to grips with.

Aligned with LG’s goal to continuously reduce environmental impact across all areas of operations, the stylish, new products have been designed with sustainability in mind. By lowering the number of components and printed elements used, LG’s minimalist-design appliances take less time, use fewer resources, and require less energy to manufacture. Each model in the new range also features internal and external parts – and ships in packaging – made from recyclable materials.

The new range, which includes a refrigerator, washing machine, dryer, oven range and dishwasher, is also a part of LG’s innovative upgradable appliance lineup, meaning users can add new features to the products via the Upgrade Centre in the LG ThinQ™ app.

“Sustainable, stylish and simple to use, our minimalist-design appliances deliver new customer value,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to provide advanced, thoughtfully-designed solutions incorporating our innovative technologies and reflecting our commitment to environmental responsibility.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Centre, Las Vegas) at CES 2023 from 5 to 8 January can experience all of the company’s latest innovations, including the new minimalist-design appliance lineup.

