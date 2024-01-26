STEP INTO THE FUTURE OF HOME LIVING AT THE LG LIFE’S GOOD EXPERIENCE ZONE

LG Revolutionises Modern Living with Cutting-Edge Innovations, Delivering Unprecedented Convenience to Homes

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2024 - LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd, in collaboration with leading Australian retailer Harvey Norman, marked a significant milestone with the unveiling of the LG Life's Good Experience Zone. Officially launched on 12 January 2024, the experience zone showcases the seamless integration of LG’s latest smart products that effortlessly transform and revolutionise any space. Within this captivating area, visitors are treated to a firsthand experience of the interconnected world of LG's innovations.

Offering a sneak peek into the future of modern living, the LG Life's Good Experience Zone invites the public to witness the seamless integration of LG's cutting-edge technologies. Exploring a harmonious synergy, visitors explore a connected ecosystem where all products converge and are intelligently managed through the intuitive LG ThinQ™ app. This unique experience empowers visitors to draw inspiration and envision homes that not only elevate convenience but enhance overall quality of life.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the immersive LG Life's Good Experience Zone has been divided into distinct areas that mirror various facets of contemporary living. Greeting visitors at the entrance is LG’s 55-inch Flexible Curved Open Frame OLED Signage . Comprising of six curved displays with a large screen estate, this visual masterpiece with perfect colours captivates visitors’ attention and draws them into the space.

Functional Elegance: Elevating Culinary Spaces with LG's Grand Kitchen

In the heart of LG's Life's Good Experience Zone, the Grand Kitchen steals the spotlight with the LG MoodUP™ InstaView™ refrigerator. A true game-changer in kitchen appliances, the LG InstaView™ fridge with MoodUP™ introduces colour-changing door panels, eliminating the need for traditional decals and providing an unparalleled level of personalisation. With a vast spectrum of up to 190,000 colour combinations, users can adapt the settings to suit their moods, all controlled through the LG ThinQ™ mobile app. The integration with popular music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, adds a dynamic touch, syncing changing colours with the beat for a truly immersive experience. Beyond its aesthetic brilliance, the LG MoodUP™ InstaView™ features advanced refrigeration and smart technologies, ensuring exceptional food freshness and user convenience.

Adjacent to this technological marvel, the LG PuriCare™ Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration takes purity to a new level with auto-sanitising features. The dispenser's automatic height sensor prevents spills, while the LG ThinQ™ app allows effortless management of water usage and filter change reminders.

Within the same area, visitors have the opportunity to explore the LG Objet Collection 1 Door Freezer & Refrigerator - a blend of sophisticated design and intelligent functionality. This appliance effortlessly achieves a bespoke, built-in aesthetic with its flat door and snug cabinet fit. It is equipped with the Smart Inverter Compressor that ensures swift and efficient cooling of groceries, courtesy of ice-cold bursts and multidirectional airflow. Among the stellar lineup of products in this section are also the LG Smart Inverter NeoChef™ Microwave Oven, 25L, and the LG THINQ™ Top Control Dishwasher QuadWash™ & TrueSteam® Front Control Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Dishwasher.

Where Style Converges with Innovation

In the Laundry & Styling section, visitors step into a realm of sophistication and innovation. The state-of-the-art LG Transparent OLED Signage breaks down the conventional barriers between screen and reality to bring a futuristic look to the room.

Designed with a sleek matte finish and a palette of nature green and nature beige tones, the LG Objet Collection WashTower™ seamlessly blends into its surroundings. The centre control panel of the LG WashTower™ guarantees easy access to washer and dryer controls, striking a perfect balance between style and functionality in a space-efficient form. In addition, the LG Styler™ effortlessly eliminates wrinkles and odours, refreshing garments within minutes, all without the need for harsh chemicals.

Venturing beyond the laundry and styling section, guests can delve into the Living and Atelier space, showcasing LG's newest air solutions and home entertainment products.

Stepping into the spotlight is the LG ARTCOOL™ Gallery air conditioner, making its exclusive debut for the first time in Singapore. This revolutionary product challenges conventional norms, transcending expectations in both design and functionality. Departing from the conventional air conditioner appearance, the LG ARTCOOL™ Gallery air conditioner features a vibrant 27-inch LCD screen framed with sophistication, transforming any space into an artful haven. With the option to select from a variety of static or animated images via the LG ThinQ™ App, users can further curate their environment. Beyond its artistic flair, the air conditioner's additional features are seamlessly managed through the LG ThinQ™ App, providing users with a truly intuitive and convenient experience.

Positioned to transform perceptions of household appliances, particularly air purifiers, the LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture boasts a sophisticated design with a circular tabletop. This avant-garde piece is tailored for compact spaces, introducing air purification through the LG PuriCare™ HEPA filter, ensuring a constant flow of fresh, clean air. Users will also revel in the convenience of cable-free device charging with the tabletop wireless charging feature. Additionally, users can effortlessly tailor the ambience with a diverse spectrum of eight ambient lighting colours, easily adjustable via the LG ThinQ™ app.

Revolutionising the realm of portable technology, the LG StanbyME Go - a pioneering 27-inch screen seamlessly integrated into a briefcase, redefines on-the-go entertainment standards. This innovative device effortlessly transitions between landscape mode for movies, portrait mode for social media, and table mode for board games and music, delivering unparalleled versatility. The briefcase-inspired design, featuring a convenient handle, positions LG StanbyME Go as the perfect companion for camping expeditions or travel adventures. Its robust hard-sided case ensures screen protection during transit and simplifies storage when not in use.

Showcased at the Living and Atelier area of the LG Life’s Good Experience Zone is also the world's first-ever 97-inch wireless OLED TV - the LG SIGNATURE OLED M. This TV revolutionises the viewing experience with real-time 4K 120Hz wireless connectivity, eliminating cumbersome wires. The Zero Connect Box supports various connectivity options, facilitating seamless connections with diverse devices, from gaming consoles to set-top boxes.

Within this area, a plethora of other home entertainment and on-the-go productivity options are also on display. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the LG TONE Free T90 True Wireless Earbuds, 55-inch LG Objet Collection Posé, LG OLED Flex and 16-inch LG gram.

The experience zone goes a step further by featuring a dedicated window for the dynamic LG Styler™ ShoeCase and ShoeCare. The LG Styler™ ShoeCase, featuring transparent panels, presents an efficient solution for shoe storage and display. Engineered to protect against humidity and UV light, it creates an optimal environment for preserving shoe quality. With a 360-degree rotating turntable and a modular design capable of stacking up to four cases, it caters to the needs of avid shoe enthusiasts.

Moreover, the LG Styler™ ShoeCare utilises TrueSteam™ technology for a revitalising shoe management experience. Harnessing the zeolite absorbency of the Zeo-Dry filter, it effectively eliminates moisture and odours from various shoe types, including leather, suede, and sports footwear Offering 10 different settings, with some tailored to specific fabric care, it intelligently refreshes up to four pairs in just 47 minutes, operating quietly at an average of 35 decibels. Enhancing user convenience, access to LG Styler™ services is also provided through the ThinQ™ app, enabling remote control, monitoring, and future upgrades.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Harvey Norman to introduce Singapore's first-ever LG shop-in-shop experience zone. This marks a significant milestone for us as we demonstrate our commitment to enhancing consumers' shopping experiences through innovation,” said Gerald Chun, Managing Director at LG Electronics Singapore. “As visitors witness the debut of many LG products in Singapore, our commitment to innovation is on full display. We invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey as we shape the future of home living."

Witness the future of modern living at the LG Life’s Good Experience Zone, located at Harvey Norman’s Millenia Walk Flagship Store on Level 1. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

