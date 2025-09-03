Promotion Period: 24 September – 18 October 2025

Promotion: Biggest sale ever! It’s LG Member Days! Save up to 47% Off. Enjoy exclusive stackable coupons, win gift cards worth up to $4,250 and grab special package deal with extra vouchers. FREE delivery, installation and disposal*

1. Welcome Coupon

$20 welcome coupon applies to total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/

2. Member Days Coupon

Member Days Coupon of 9% off applies to the total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/

3. Quiz Coupon

Quiz Coupon of 3% off applies when customer play and answer it correctly during the quiz from 19 September – 23 September 2025 on https://www.lg.com/sg/prememberdays25/ . This applies to the total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/ from 24 September – 18 October 2025.

4. Gift Card

Win gift card worth up to $4,250, with minimum spending of $250 required on purchases made either on https://www.lg.com/sg/ or LG Flagship Store on Lazada or LG Official Store on Shopee. Using the same LG account on https://www.lg.com/sg/ , opt-in to receive our marketing communications. If you are not a LG member yet, sign up an LG account and opt-in to receive our marketing communications. https://www.lg.com/sg/signup/ . Fill up the form below, upload your proof of purchase (i.e., receipt) made in the Giveaway Period on LG ( https://www.lg.com/sg/memberdays25-giveaway/ ).

5. Package Deal Discount

Entitled additional 2% off on 2 products or more, with minimum spending of $1000. Entitled additional 4% off on 3 products or more, with minimum spending of $1500. Additionally, receive Grocery Vouchers worth up to $250 with purchase of selected LG product bundles in a single receipt from 24 September – 18 October 2025.

6. Weekly Flash Sale

Weekly Flash Sale occurs on every Wednesday & Saturday within this promotion period from 24 September – 18 October 2025 on https://www.lg.com/sg/

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to LG members who are residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate, and staff purchase.

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 24 September 2025), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd: (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from LG Online Brand Store, or LG Flagship Store on Lazada/LG Official Store on Shope, for specific entitlement as mentioned during the Promotion period. For clarity, purchases made from LG Flagship Store on Lazada or LG Official Store on Shopee will only be entitled to lucky draw of Gift Card.

• Welcome Coupon-When you join as a new Member on LG.com/sg, one $20 discount coupon is issued. Coupon is to be redeemed on the LG online store by applying it to cart. Coupon is only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg. The validity of this coupon is within 93 days (around 3 months) from the date of signing up. Condition of using welcome coupon: $20 (lump sum) with no min. spend.

• Member Days Coupon - Receive a 9% discount for LG.com/sg orders. This is valid when you have a valid LG membership. This benefit is available only for promotion event period. Member Days Coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. This Member Days Coupon 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 29U511A-B.AHK, 34U511A-B.AHK, 15U50T-G.AA56A3, 86QNED80ASA.ATC, 75QNED80ASA.ATC, 65QNED80ASA.ATC, 55QNED80ASA.ATC, 50QNED82ASA.ATC and all PC models on LG.com/sg

• Quiz Coupon - Receive a 3% discount to be redeemed with when customer plays and answers it correctly during the quiz from 19 September – 23 September 2025 on https://www.lg.com/sg/prememberdays25/ . This quiz coupon is for LG.com/sg orders. This is valid when you have a valid LG membership. This benefit is available only for promotion event period. This applies to the total bill, with no minimum spending required on purchases made on https://www.lg.com/sg/ from 24 September – 18 October 2025.

• Gift Card - Win gift card worth up to $4,250, with minimum spending of $250 required on purchases made either on https://www.lg.com/sg/ or LG Flagship Store on Lazada or LG Official Store on Shopee. Using the same LG account on https://www.lg.com/sg/ , opt-in to receive our marketing communications. If you are not a LG member yet, sign up an LG account and opt-in to receive our marketing communications. https://www.lg.com/sg/signup/ . Fill up the form below, upload your proof of purchase (i.e., receipt) made in the Giveaway Period on LG ( https://www.lg.com/sg/memberdays25-giveaway/ ). Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/promotions/memberdays25-giveaway-terms-and-conditions/ for full Terms & Conditions.

• Package Deal Discount - Discount is only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/sg. When you log in as a member of LG.com/sg, package deal discount coupon will be automatically applied to your cart when you check out. Condition of using the package deal discount coupon: Additional 2% off (lump sum on 2 products or more) with minimum $1000 spent, or additional 4% off (lump sum on 3 products or more) with minimum $1500 spent. This discount coupon excludes T2311VSPB.ABMQESL, MD16GQSA1.AHK, 75UR7550PSC.ATC, 27US500-W.AHK, 32UR550K-B.AHK,43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, DD14GMWE0.ASL on LG.com/sg. Receive Grocery Vouchers worth up to $250 with purchase of selected LG product bundles in a single receipt from 24 September – 18 October 2025. Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/promotions/smarter-living-bundle-terms-and-conditions/ for full Terms & Conditions.

• Weekly Flash Sale – This sale is valid on 24 September 2025, 27 September 2025, 01 October 2025, 04 October 2025, 08 October 2025, 11 October 2025, 15 October 2025, 18 October 2025. This is valid when you have a valid LG membership. This sale is available only for promotion event period.

• Extra 3% discount to be redeemed with Member Days Special Coupon by entering promo code at checkout page. No minimum spend is required. This Promo Code excludes OLED77M5PSA.ATC, OLED65M5PSA.ATC, OLED97G5PSA.ATC, OLED83G5PSA.ATC, OLED77G5PSA.ATC, OLED65G5PSA.ATC, OLED55G5PSA.ATC, OLED83C5PSA.ATC, OLED77C5PSA.ATC, OLED65C5PSA.ATC, OLED55C5PSA.ATC, OLED48C5PSA.ATC, OLED42C5PSA.ATC, OLED83B5PSA.ATC, OLED77B5PSA.ATC, OLED65B5PSA.ATC, OLED55B5PSA.ATC, OLED48B5PSA.ATC, T2311VSPB.ABMQESL, MD16GQSA1.AHK,16MR70.ASDA3, 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, DD14GMWE0.ASL, 32UR550K-B.AHK, 29U511A-B.AHK, 34U511A-B.AHK and 15U50T-G.AA56A3 on LG.com/sg

• Extra 11% discount to be redeemed with Online Exclusive Bonus Coupon) by entering promo code at checkout page. No minimum spend is required. This Promo Code is applicable to T2175NBTM.DSFQESL, T2311VSPB.DBMQESL, DD14GMWE0.ASL, MD16GQSA1.AHK, MD19GQGA1.AHK, 15U50T-G.AA56A3, 27US500-W.AHK, 32UR550K-B.AHK, 29U511A-B.AHK, 34U511A-B.AHK, OLED48B5PSA.ATC, 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ on LG.com/sg

• Extra 8% discount to be redeemed with OLED Special Coupon, by entering promo code at checkout page. No minimum spend is required. This Promo Code is applicable to OLED77M5PSA.ATC, OLED65M5PSA.ATC, OLED97G5PSA.ATC, OLED83G5PSA.ATC, OLED77G5PSA.ATC, OLED65G5PSA.ATC, OLED55G5PSA.ATC, OLED83C5PSA.ATC, OLED77C5PSA.ATC, OLED65C5PSA.ATC, OLED55C5PSA.ATC, OLED48C5PSA.ATC, OLED42C5PSA.ATC, OLED83B5PSA.ATC, OLED77B5PSA.ATC, OLED65B5PSA.ATC, OLED55B5PSA.ATC, OLED48B5PSA.ATC on LG.com/sg

• Extra 2% discount to be redeemed with Member Days Secret Coupon, by entering the promo code at checkout page. No minimum spend is required. This Promo Code excludes OLED77M5PSA.ATC, OLED65M5PSA.ATC, OLED97G5PSA.ATC, OLED83G5PSA.ATC, OLED77G5PSA.ATC, OLED65G5PSA.ATC, OLED55G5PSA.ATC, OLED83C5PSA.ATC, OLED77C5PSA.ATC, OLED65C5PSA.ATC, OLED55C5PSA.ATC, OLED48C5PSA.ATC, OLED42C5PSA.ATC, OLED83B5PSA.ATC, OLED77B5PSA.ATC, OLED65B5PSA.ATC, OLED55B5PSA.ATC, OLED48B5PSA.ATC, T2311VSPB.ABMQESL, MD16GQSA1.AHK,16MR70.ASDA3, 43NANO80ASA.ATC, 50NANO80ASA.ATC, 55NANO80ASA.ATC, 65NANO80ASA.ATC, 75NANO80ASA.ATC, 86NANO80ASA.ATC, 43UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 50UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 55UA7350PSB.ATCQ, 65UA7350PSB.ATCQ, DD14GMWE0.ASL, 32UR550K-B.AHK, 29U511A-B.AHK, 34U511A-B.AHK and 15U50T-G.AA56A3 on LG.com/sg

• For avoidance of doubt, promo codes are issued at the discretion of LG and may vary by customers. Customers will receive only the specific promo code assigned to them and not all available promo codes.

• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing.

• This promotion is stackable with other promotions unless stated otherwise.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy ( http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy ). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.