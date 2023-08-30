About Cookies on This Site

LG 601L InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 601L InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black

GF-Q6011MC

LG 601L InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black

Food_Front_DID_Light_On

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Capacity
601
Dimension (W X H X D)
912 X 1787 X 735
key usp1
InstaView Door-in-Door™
key usp2
Inverter Linear Compressor

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

InstaView Door-in-Door™ French Door Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

199

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

402

Net Storage (total)

601

Gross Storage (total)

725

FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Door-in-Door™

Instaview

Hygiene Fresh+™

Yes

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Tempered Glass shelf

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Express Freeze

Yes

Ice Maker

Twist Ice Tray

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Daily Corner

Yes

Extra Duo Space (Utility Corner)

Yes

Folding Shelf

Yes

Vegetable Box

Yes

SMART FEATURES

ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

2

kWh

584 kWh

Refrigerant

R600A

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

735

Height (mm)

1787

Width (mm)

912

DESIGN

Body Color

Matte Black

Handle

Easy pocket handle

