464L multi-door-refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver

Specs

Reviews

Support

464L multi-door-refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver

GF-B4539PZ

464L multi-door-refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Capacity
464
Dimension (W X H X D)
835 x 1787 x 734
key usp1
Inverter Linear Compressor
key usp2
Slim Width 835mm

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

Slim French Door Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

143

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

321

Net Storage (total)

464

Gross Storage (Freezer)

250

Gross Storage (Refrigerator)

344

Gross Storage (total)

594

FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Hygiene Fresh+™

Yes

Door Cooling+™

Yes

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Tempered Glass shelf

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Express Freeze

Yes

Ice Maker

Twist Ice Maker

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Vegetable Box

Yes

Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

SMART FEATURES

ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

3

kWh

391kWh

Refrigerant

R600A

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

734

Height (mm)

1787

Width (mm)

835

DESIGN

Body Color

Platinum Silver

Handle

Easy pocket handle

