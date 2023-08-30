About Cookies on This Site

LG 458L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator in Matt Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

GF-Q4919MT

Knock Twice and Easy Access to Your Favorites<br>1
InstaView Door-in-Door™

Knock Twice and Easy Access to Your Favorites

The evolution of Door-in-Door™ continues with InstaView Door-in-Door™
. Now, simply knock twice on the glass to illuminate the contents inside without cold-air-loss. Easily find and access to your favorites with LG's InstaView Door-in-Door™.

With two quick knocks on the sleek mirrored glass panel, see inside the quick & easy access compartment for your favourite snacks and beverages without opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.
10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor 3
10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor

LG Inverter Linear Compressor has less noise than conventional compressor thanks to LG's advanced technology. It also saves more energy and provide higher reliability and greater durability with 10 year* parts warranty on the compressor.

*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
Up to 19%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere1
Up to 19%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge helps maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 32℃ to 7℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GF-L613PL) and DoorCooling+ model (GF-L570PL).

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings3
Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ™ app you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.*

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™3
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.

24 Hours Even Cooling1

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Vegetable & Fruits Fresher for Longer1
Vegetable & Fruits Fresher for Longer

The new Moist Balance Crisper securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.
Retractable Shelf to Store Tall items1
Retractable Shelf to Store Tall items

You can adjust your shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.
Perfectly Fit into your Space3
Perfectly Fit into your Space

The refrigerator you choose needs to fit in your kitchen's alcove, so make sure you check its size. The new Slim French Door fridge is 835mm in width, less than conventional French door refrigerators, and easily fits in most kitchens.
Table Caption
Features GF-Q4919MT GF-B4539PZ GF-Q6011MC
GF-Q4919MT
464L side-by-side-fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matt Black
GF-B4539PZ
464L multi-door-refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GF-Q6011MC
601L French Door with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black
Capacity 464L 464L 601L
Dimensions (W X H X D) 835 x 1787 x 734 mm 835 x 1787 x 734 mm 912 X 1787 X 735 mm
Door in Door No No Yes
Hygiene+ No Yes Yes
LG ThinQ™ Yes Yes Yes
Water Dispenser No No No
Dimensions

GF-Q4919MT
Capacity
458L
Dimension (W X H X D)
835 x 1787 x 734
key usp1
InstaView Door-in-Door™
key usp2
Inverter Linear Compressor

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

InstaView Door-in-Door™ French Door Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

143

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

315

Net Storage (total)

458

Gross Storage (Freezer)

250

Gross Storage (Refrigerator)

345

Gross Storage (total)

595

FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Door-in-Door™

Instaview

Linear Cooling

Yes

Door Cooling+

Yes

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Child lock

Yes

Digital Sensors

Yes

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Tempered Glass Shelf

4EA

Vegetable Box (Drawer)

Yes

Door basket

5EA

Folding Shelf

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Ice Maker

Twist Ice Maker

SMART FEATURES

ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

WARRANTY

Inverter Linear Compressor™ 10year Warranty

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

2

kWh

529kWh

Refrigerant

R600A

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

734

Height (mm)

1787

Width (mm)

835

Weight (KG)

120

DESIGN

Body Color

Matt Black

Handle

Easy pocket handle

What people are saying

