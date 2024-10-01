We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ARTCOOLTM Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner + Multi Split Interver Outdoor Unit
LG ARTCOOL™ USP Video
-
9,000 BTU, ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)
-
LG 26,000 BTU Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 3 Indoor Unit)_R32
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
-
9000
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
-
0.018 / 0.009
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
-
1, 220-240, 50/60
-
Refrigerant Type
-
R32
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
837 × 308 × 192
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
-
9.2
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
-
- / 36 / 32 / 27 / -
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
892 x 383 x 256
COOLING
-
Air Flow Control(Left/Right)
-
5 Steps
-
Air Flow Control(Up/Down)
-
6 Steps
AIR PURIFYING
-
Ionizer
-
Yes
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
-
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
-
Active Energy Control
-
Energy Grade
-
5 Tick
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Wireless LCD Remote
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tropical Night Comfort Sleep
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
-
LG Electronics / Korea
-
Product Model Name
-
9,000 BTU, Artcoolᵀᴹ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQᵀᴹ)
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806087529159
DESIGN
-
Display
-
Number Display (On/Off)
FILTER
-
Pre Filter
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8851434633140
COMPLIANCE
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
-
LG Electronics / Thailand
-
Product Model Name
-
LG 26,000 BTU Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 3 Indoor Unit)_R32
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Grade
-
5 Tick
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
-
29700
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
-
21850 / 5400
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
-
1.25 / 0.38
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
870 x 650 x 330
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
-
44.2
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
870 × 650 × 330
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
-
44.2
-
Product Type
-
Twin Rotary
-
Product Type II
-
BLDC
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
-
220-240, 1, 50/60
-
Refrigerant Type
-
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
-
49
