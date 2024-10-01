Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ARTCOOLTM Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner + Multi Split Interver Outdoor Unit

S3ARTCOOL.PTO1

ARTCOOLTM Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner + Multi Split Interver Outdoor Unit

Bundle image front view
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of LG Artcool Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ), 9,000 BTU, dark grey, AMNC09GDJR0

AMNC09GDJR0

9,000 BTU, ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™)
Z3UQ26GFA0

Z3UQ26GFA0

LG 26,000 BTU Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 3 Indoor Unit)_R32
LG THINQ
OCEN BLACK FIN

                            LG ARTCOOL™ USP Video

Print

All specs

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

9000

Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

0.018 / 0.009

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

1, 220-240, 50/60

Refrigerant Type

R32

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

837 × 308 × 192

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

9.2

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

- / 36 / 32 / 27 / -

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

892 x 383 x 256

COOLING

Air Flow Control(Left/Right)

5 Steps

Air Flow Control(Up/Down)

6 Steps

AIR PURIFYING

Ionizer

Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

Dehumidification

Yes

ENERGY SAVING

Active Energy Control

Active Energy Control

Energy Grade

5 Tick

CONVENIENCE

Auto Restart

Yes

Remote Controller

Wireless LCD Remote

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

Yes

COMPLIANCE

Manufacturer (Importer)

LG Electronics / Korea

Product Model Name

9,000 BTU, Artcoolᵀᴹ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQᵀᴹ)

HYGIENE

Auto Cleaning

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087529159

DESIGN

Display

Number Display (On/Off)

FILTER

Pre Filter

Yes

Print

All specs

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8851434633140

COMPLIANCE

Manufacturer (Importer)

LG Electronics / Thailand

Product Model Name

LG 26,000 BTU Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 3 Indoor Unit)_R32

ENERGY SAVING

Energy Grade

5 Tick

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

29700

Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

21850 / 5400

Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

1.25 / 0.38

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

870 x 650 x 330

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

44.2

Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

870 × 650 × 330

Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

44.2

Product Type

Twin Rotary

Product Type II

BLDC

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

220-240, 1, 50/60

Refrigerant Type

R32

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

49

