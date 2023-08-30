About Cookies on This Site

LG 26,000 BTU Multi Split Inverter Outdoor Unit (Up to 3 Indoor Unit)_R32

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

Z3UQ26GFA0

Next-Generation Refrigerant
Climate Friendly (R32)

Next-Generation Refrigerant

Small capacity air-conditioners are being mostly moved toward R32 refrigerant applied and R32 refrigerant has many advantages over R410A refrigerant.

*More precaution should be needed to use R32 refrigerant due to slightly higher toxicity level
*Higher discharge temperature may cause oil degradation in the compressor, which may damage some of the components in it

Supreme Energy Efficiency

LG Multi Inverter are equipped with a BLDC compressor that uses a strong neodymium magnet. It has achieved 4 Ticks in all ranges with BLDC inverter technology. Thus bringing you great cost saving over the product life time.

High Operation Reliability

With the addition of the pressure sensor, it allows the compressor to sense target pressure and temperature simultaneously. This improves the operation reliability.

With the pressure sensor, it takes up to 36% less time to reach the desired temperature with a high level of accuracy and stability.

High Operation Reliability

Quiet Operation

Night silent operation can reduce noise levels at night time by setting the dip switch on the PCB of the outdoor unit.

Quiet Operation

Easy Installation

The new Multi Piping Type is more compact and lighter compared to previous model. The reduction in weight makes it easier to carry and install.

Easy Installation

Easy Maintenance

LG's Gold Fin™ is an anti-corrosion coating on the surface of the heat exchanger.
This ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion and increases the durability to help the exchanger perform like new for a much longer period.
All specs

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

8700

Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

870 x 650 x 330

Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

44.2

Refrigerant Type

R32

