Dear Valued Customers,

Please be informed of LG Service Centre’s operating hours for the Christmas period.

• 24 December 2021, Friday (Christmas Eve): 0830hrs to 1230hrs

• 25 - 26 December 2021, Saturday & Sunday: Closed

We will resume normal operations on 27 December 2021, Monday.



For the New Year period.

• 31 December 2021, Friday (New Year Eve): 0830hrs to 1230hrs

• 1 - 2 January 2022, Saturday & Sunday: Closed

We will resume normal operations on 3 January 2022, Monday.

Sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.

LG Electronics (S) Pte Ltd