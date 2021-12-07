Dear Valued Customers,

Our LG Spare Parts Division will be closed on 18 December 2021 (Saturday) for stock taking.

As such, we will be unable to facilitate any carry-in repairs or spare part sales during the closure.

Normal operation resumes on 20 December 2021 (Monday).

Sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.

LG Electronics (S) Pte Ltd