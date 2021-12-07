We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Spare Parts Division will be closed on 18 Dec 2021 (Saturday)
Dear Valued Customers,
Our LG Spare Parts Division will be closed on 18 December 2021 (Saturday) for stock taking.
As such, we will be unable to facilitate any carry-in repairs or spare part sales during the closure.
Normal operation resumes on 20 December 2021 (Monday).
Sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.
LG Electronics (S) Pte Ltd
