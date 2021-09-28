LG Electronics Inc (“LGE”) will be offering a free power board replacement service on 18 models of OLED televisions which were produced by LGE from Feb. 2016 to Sept. 2019 (the “Target Models”). This is to prevent any possible overheating issues which may arise.

The power boards in the Target Models contain a part that is used to minimize the current noise within the power board. LGE will be replacing the power board on the Target Models due to potential overheating of this part.

Although the overheating issue set out above may only occur on a few models and not all the Target Models, LGE has decided to offer the free power board replacement service to the Target Models for the benefit of the customers.

Please note that save for the Target Models, other TV set models are not included in the free power board replacement service. LGE will do our best to complete the above free power board replacement service to the customer’s full satisfaction.

In case the customer wants to have a direct service appointment, please call the nearest LGE call center(6512-0555 options 4) who will be able to assist.

How to Check Model Name

※ Target Model

Year Model 2016 OLED65E6, OLED65G6, OLED77G6 2017 OLED65B7, OLED65C7, OLED65E7, OLED65G7, OLED65W7, OLED77G7, OLED77W7 2018 OLED65G8, OLED65W8, OLED77C8, OLED77W8 2019 OLED65W9, OLED77B9, OLED77C9, OLED77W9