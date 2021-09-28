We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Free Replacement Program For TV Power Board
LG Electronics Inc (“LGE”) will be offering a free power board replacement service on 18 models of OLED televisions which were produced by LGE from Feb. 2016 to Sept. 2019 (the “Target Models”). This is to prevent any possible overheating issues which may arise.
The power boards in the Target Models contain a part that is used to minimize the current noise within the power board. LGE will be replacing the power board on the Target Models due to potential overheating of this part.
Although the overheating issue set out above may only occur on a few models and not all the Target Models, LGE has decided to offer the free power board replacement service to the Target Models for the benefit of the customers.
Please note that save for the Target Models, other TV set models are not included in the free power board replacement service. LGE will do our best to complete the above free power board replacement service to the customer’s full satisfaction.
In case the customer wants to have a direct service appointment, please call the nearest LGE call center(6512-0555 options 4) who will be able to assist.
How to Check Model Name
※ Target Model
|Year
|Model
|2016
|OLED65E6, OLED65G6, OLED77G6
|2017
|OLED65B7, OLED65C7, OLED65E7, OLED65G7, OLED65W7, OLED77G7, OLED77W7
|2018
|OLED65G8, OLED65W8, OLED77C8, OLED77W8
|2019
|OLED65W9, OLED77B9, OLED77C9, OLED77W9
[Check the model name]
How to check the model name in the TV setup menu
Home → Setup → Menu → General → About This TV → TV information
<Checking from your TV set>
How to check the model name on the TV product label
Please check the sticker on the back of the product
