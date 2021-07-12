Dear Valued Customers,

Our LG Spare Parts Division will be closed on 17 July 2021 (Saturday) for inventory inspection.

As such, we will be unable to facilitate any carry-in repairs or spare part sales during the closure.

Normal operation resumes on 19 July 2021 (Monday).

Sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.

Thank you

LG Electronics (S) Pte Ltd