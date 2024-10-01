*Screen images simulated.

**Available to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4 and 97/83/77/65/55 inch OLED G4.

***The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

****LG OLED Panel is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek with IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation, and the measurement result can be ﻿different based on actual conditions.