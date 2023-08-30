About Cookies on This Site

UltraWide

 

LG's Ultrawide monitors come in a range of sizes from 25-inch to 34-inch. Perfect for home or office use and anything in between. Find out more and browse our selection.

See More, Create Better

 

Look wider and horizontally. Concentrate at a glance without the hassle of changing windows. Empower your potential with the LG UltraWide™ Monitor, and create even more amazing things.

LG UltraWide™ Academy Sponsorship

 

The LG UltraWide™ Monitor Academy Sponsorship Program supports the growth of prospective professionals by supporting LG UltraWide monitors at world-renowned professional institutions*.

LG UltraWide™ Academy Sponsorship

"See My Work Differently"

 

The easiest and most effective way to work. LG UltraWide™ Monitor lets me see my work differently. - Talia Cotton, Major in Communication Design / Parsons

"On One Screen Only"

 

The capacity of organizing my workspace on one screen only. - Anonymous / VFS

"It is Very Sleek"

 

It has a ton of screen space which eliminates the need for multiple monitors. It is very sleek and has great image quality too. - Anonymous / VFS

"See Everything"

 

The field-of-view is really wide on this monitor. I like that I can use it in various ways and see everything I’m working on in a really large format. - Aaron Lehr, Major in Design Technology/ Parsons

"Very Valuable Tools"

 

Haas always strives to provide the best for our students in all areas. So the LG partnership put very valuable tools directly into the hands of our current (and future) students. - John Clamme, Director of Corporate Partnership / Haas

"Resources Are as World-class"

 

Our computer center is a great example of a physical space supporting and reinforcing our mission to build leaders. These resources are as world-class as our students. - William Rindfuss, Finance Faculty /Haas

*Vancouver Film School / Vancouver, Canada – International Animation School Ranking Top #1
*Parsons School of Design / New York, USA – World University Ranking in Art & Design Top #2
*Royal College of Art / London, UK – World University Ranking in Art & Design Top #1
*Haas School of Business University of California, Berkeley, US - Best Business Schools #6

LG UltraWide™ Festival

 

LG UltraWide™ Festival has been held annually since 2015, with different influencers and participants. Check out inspiring stories and share your stories with us!

The UltraWide Time

 

UltraWide Festival 2018 : The UltraWide Time of Alan Walker

Dream Quest

 

UltraWide Festival 2017 : Dream Quest by Austin Evans and LinusTechTips

Dream Canvas

 

UltraWide Festival 2016 : Dream Canvas

Dream Setup

 

UltraWide Festival 2015 : Dream Setup by Linus, Lewis and Jahova.

HIGH DISPLAY RESOLUTION

LG UltraWide™ Dual QHD

 

  • 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor, provides doubled 27-inch 16:9 QHD pixel space in one screen, you can go beyond multitasking with a multi-format multiplex.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98%

 

Nano IPS display with wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut and 135% of sRGB, delicately expresses richer and more accurate colors at any angle.

OnScreen Control

 

Control with a few clicks. You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

Monitor Stand Design

Easy Installation

 

No more worries. Just unpack the box and install the monitor with One-Click stand.

Ergonomic Design

 

Find your ideal display position with the adjustable stand while the smooth arc of the base.

What's Your Choice for Better Creativity

49WL95C

 

49" UltraWide™ Dual QHD IPS Curved Monitor with HDR10

34WK95U

 

34" Class UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with HDR 600

See All UltraWide™ Line-Up