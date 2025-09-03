Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
13kg AI DD™ Front Load Washing Machine Bundle with 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

FV1413S2BA.TDH10
Key Features

  • AI Direct Drive
  • Turbo Wash™ 360˚
  • Steam+
  • ThinQ™
  • Auto Dose
Products in this Bundle: 2
13kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

LG 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer in Black Steel

The washing machine is working against the background of the father and daughter laughing.

The washing machine is working against the background of the father and daughter laughing.

Thoroughly Gentle Yet Incredibly Fast

White cloth is being washed in the washing machine.
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™ offers optimized wash to protect your laundry by sensing fabric softness automatically.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.
ezDispense™

Precise yet Flexible Amount of Dosage

ezDispense™ automatically releases the appropriate amount of detergent and its softner compartment can be used for up to 35 loads of extra detergent.

*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.

TurboWash™360°

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360°, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

Water flows out of the washing machine in four directions and is doing laundry.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

There are 3 A's on the stage in front of the world map background.
Triple A

Experience Triple A benefits of LG Washing Machine

Marked "Triple A" for energy efficiency, spinning performance, and noise level.
Energy Efficiency

A

Grade
Spin Performance

A

Grade
Noise

A

Grade

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

Steam+™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

Steam ™ reduces 99.9% dust mites that can cause respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.
There is laundry in the washing machine, and steam is running.

There are shirts with half wrinkled and half less wrinkled.

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are disappeared through the steam.
Half are contaminated and the other half are clean baby clothes.

Eliminates 99.9% of Dust Mites

99.9% of dust mites are eliminated by the steam.

*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the "Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.

A washing machine, expressed as a large capacity, is in front of the laundry basket image.
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

More Durable and Hygienic
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted externals, durable tempered glass door, developed hygienic and enduring stainless lifter.

  • Tempered Glass Door

  • Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bacteria*)

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

  • Larger Display
  • Elegant Metal Knob
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.

*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, "What cycle is the washer?" and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin

Yes

Steam

Yes

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

TurboWash

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

13

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

White LED

Delay Timer

3-19 hrs

Door Lock Indication

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 615 x 850

Weight (kg)

73

FEATURES

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

STS Slim Lifter

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Steam

Yes

Steam+

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black

Door Type

Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton+

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Speed 14

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

TurboWash 39

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

3 Levels

Favourite

No

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

No

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

10

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

1115

Weight (kg)

56.0

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Drum Light

Yes

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Yes

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Inverter Motor

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

No

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

TrueSteam

No

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Stainless Steel

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

PROGRAMS

Activewear(Sportswear)

Yes

AI Dry

No

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Bulky Item

No

Cool Air

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Jeans

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Quick Dry

No

Rack Dry

Yes

Refresh

No

Skin Care

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

Yes

Warm Air

Yes

Wool

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

