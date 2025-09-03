We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13kg AI DD™ Front Load Washing Machine Bundle with 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.
TurboWash™360°
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes
Water flows out of the washing machine in four directions and is doing laundry.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
*1) LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
- Larger Display
- Elegant Metal Knob
More Visible and Elegant
Compatibility
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
- 13kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
- LG 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer in Black Steel
All specs
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Pre Wash
Yes
Rinse+
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Spin
Yes
Steam
Yes
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
TurboWash
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Wrinkle Care
Yes
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
White LED
Delay Timer
3-19 hrs
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 615 x 850
Weight (kg)
73
FEATURES
Add Item
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Steam
Yes
Steam+
Yes
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Black
Door Type
Tempered Glass
PROGRAMS
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Cotton
Yes
Cotton+
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Rinse+Spin
Yes
Silent Wash
Yes
Speed 14
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
TurboWash 39
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Anti Crease
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Condenser Care
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Drum Care
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
Dry Level
3 Levels
Favourite
No
Less Time
Yes
More Time
Yes
Rack Dry
No
Remote Start
Yes
Steam
No
Time Dry
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1115
Weight (kg)
56.0
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
No
AI DD
No
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Auto Restart
No
Drum Light
Yes
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
Yes
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
Inverter DirectDrive
No
Inverter Motor
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
No
Reversible Door
No
Sensor Dry
Yes
TrueSteam
No
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Black Stainless Steel
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
PROGRAMS
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
AI Dry
No
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
Bedding Refresh
No
Bulky Item
No
Cool Air
No
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Down Jacket Refresh
No
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Jeans
No
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Quick 30
Yes
Quick Dry
No
Rack Dry
Yes
Refresh
No
Skin Care
No
Steam Hygiene
No
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
Yes
Warm Air
Yes
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
