LG 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Black Steel
*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.
*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Gentle Care™
More Allergy Care for Better Health
All specs
-
Anti Crease
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Condenser Care
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Drum Care
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dry Level
-
3 Levels
-
Favourite
-
No
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Time Dry
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
8806084739476
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
10
-
Display Type
-
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 660
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
-
1115
-
Weight (kg)
-
56.0
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
-
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
No
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Type
-
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
Body Color
-
Black Stainless Steel
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
-
Yes
-
AI Dry
-
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
-
No
-
Bulky Item
-
No
-
Cool Air
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
No
-
Mixed Fabric
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Quick Dry
-
No
-
Rack Dry
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Steam Hygiene
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Warm Air
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
TD-H10VBD
LG 10kg Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Black Steel