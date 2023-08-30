We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, 9KG, Black
*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.
*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Gentle Care™
More Allergy Care for Better Health
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Display
-
Big LED(2 tone)
-
Window Button
-
Touch button
-
Door
-
Tempered Glass + Chrome Rim
-
Drum
-
Stainless Drum
-
Top Plate
-
Board (LPM)
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Color
-
Black Steel
-
Start/Power Button
-
Spray/Laser/Cr. Deco
-
Auto Cleaning function
-
Yes
-
SMART Digonasis
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
ThnQ™
-
Yes
-
Common Course
-
Cotton
Mixed Fabric
Easy Care
-
Special Course
-
Duvet
Towels
Allergy Care
Sportswear
Speed 30
Delicates
Wool
-
Time dry Course
-
Rack Dry
Cool Air
Warm Air
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Anti-Crease
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Drum Care
-
Yes
-
Condenser Care
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
More(▲)
-
Yes
-
Less(▼)
-
Yes
-
Eco Hybrid (Energy/Time Option)
-
Yes
-
Buzzer(Beep On/Off)
-
On/Off
-
Iron
-
Yes
-
Cupboard
-
Yes
-
Extra
-
Yes
-
Thermistor
-
2EA
-
Moisture Sensor
-
Yes
-
Door S/W
-
Yes
-
Water Sensor
-
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
-
Yes
-
End Beep
-
Yes
-
Remain Time
-
Yes
-
Drying Step
-
Yes
-
Clean Filter
-
Yes
-
Empty Water
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Drum Light ( LED Lamp )
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
-
Yes
-
Leg Adjust
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Reversible Door
-
Possible
-
Rating
-
220~240V, 50Hz
-
Product (WXHXD)
-
600 × 850 × 690
-
Package(WXHXD)
-
660 × 920 × 702
-
Net/Gross(kg)
-
58/63
-
Rack
-
Yes
-
Accessary hose
-
Yes
-
Stacking Kit
-
Yes
-
Dial
-
Chrome + Black
-
Drawer Capacity
-
4.9ℓ
What people are saying
-
TD-H90VBD
LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, 9KG, Black