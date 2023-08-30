About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, 9KG, White

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

  • Free 4 Boxes of Fabric Softner Sheet. Click here to find out more

LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, 9KG, White

TD-H90VWD

LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, 9KG, White

Front view of LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with 9KG capacity, in white, TD-H90VWD
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Energy Saving, Convenience and Healthy Drying.﻿
Energy Saving for Peace of Mind
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Energy Saving for Peace of Mind

The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer competently performs for satisfactory efficiency levels.
A -10% Energy Efficiency*

A+++-10% Energy Efficiency*

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton cycle with Energy Mode.

Dual 10 Year Warranty

Dual 10 Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
Save Energy or Save Time
Eco Hybrid™

Save Energy or Save Time

Eco Hybrid™ technology provides an option to save either energy or time depending on your lifestyle.

*Tested by Intertek on April 2018, 9kg of IEC standard load in cotton cycle, comparison between Time and Energy Mode. (RC90U2AV3W)

Auto Cleans, Always Performs

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Auto Cleans, Always Performs

Helps keep drying performance on your behalf with auto cleaning condenser.

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Gentle Care™

More Allergy Care for Better Health

99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues. Improve your quality of life.
*Allergy Care cycle reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

BAF approved

Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.
Dual Filter

Dual Filter

 

Keeps Clothes Clean

A Dual Filter assists drying performance by filtering out lint.

 

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New

Fabric Protection

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New

Low temperature heat pump technology reduces shrinkage and takes gentle care of delicate garments.

Auto Cleans, Always Performs

Sensor Dry

Facilitates Drying Performance

The unit's moisture sensor and temperature sensor automatically detect the levels to set the optimal drying time. It save your clothes from the excessive heat damage.

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New
LG Washer & Dryer Pair Option

Perfectly Synchronized with ThinQ™

From setting the proper drying cycle, to downloading new programs, your dryer just got smarter. Wi-Fi connectivity allows for easy interaction and access to the latest innovations.

Smart Pairing

The dryer can receive cycle information from your LG washer (Wi-Fi) and automatically sets a proper dryer cycle to give your clothes the protection they deserve.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new drying programs such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles.

Remote Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots most minor issues before they become bigger ones.
Twin Care

Twin Care

Discover LG's Twin Care of washer and dryer pair sets, designed to save your time and space.

Convenient Door Opening

Reversible Door

Convenient Door Opening

The door can be mounted on either the right or left side for easy installation.

Even More Durable and Elegant
Tempered Glass

Even More Durable and Elegant

Tempered glass with boosted durability was utilized to give an elegant look that lasts.
Table Caption
Features TD-H90VWD TD-C8066S TD-H90VBD
TD-H90VWD
Energy Saving, Capable Drying
TD-C8066S
8kg, Condenser Dryer
TD-H90VBD
Energy Saving, Capable Drying
Capacity 9kg 8kg 9kg
Dimensions (W X H X D) 600 × 850 × 690 mm 600 x 850 x 640 mm 600 x 850 x 690 mm
AI Direct Drive™ No No No
6 Motion No No No
Eco Hybrid™ Yes No Yes
Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes Yes
Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now

Summary

Print

Dimensions

td-h90vwd-MM

All specs

FEATURE

Display

Big LED(2 tone)

Window Button

Touch button

Door

Tempered Glass + Chrome Rim

Drum

Stainless Drum

Top Plate

Board (LPM)

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Color

Blue White

Start/Power Button

Spray/Laser/Cr. Deco

Auto Cleaning function

Yes

SMART Digonasis

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

ThnQ™

Yes

MAIN COURSE

Common Course

Cotton
Mixed Fabric
Easy Care

Special Course

Duvet
Towels
Allergy Care
Sportswear
Speed 30
Delicates
Wool

Time dry Course

Rack Dry
Cool Air
Warm Air

Download Cycle

Yes

ADDITIONAL FUNCTION

Delay End

Yes

Anti-Crease

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

OPTION

More(▲)

Yes

Less(▼)

Yes

Eco Hybrid (Energy/Time Option)

Yes

Buzzer(Beep On/Off)

On/Off

DRY LEVEL

Iron

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

Extra

Yes

SENSOR

Thermistor

2EA

Moisture Sensor

Yes

Door S/W

Yes

Water Sensor

Yes

Filter Sensor

Yes

CONVINENCE

End Beep

Yes

Remain Time

Yes

Drying Step

Yes

Clean Filter

Yes

Empty Water

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Drum Light ( LED Lamp )

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Filter Sensor

Yes

Leg Adjust

4 Adjustable Legs

Reversible Door

Possible

POWER SOURCE

Rating

220~240V, 50Hz

SIZE

Product (WXHXD)

600 × 850 × 690

Package(WXHXD)

660 × 920 × 702

CONTAINER STUFFING

Net/Gross(kg)

58/63

ACCESSORY

Rack

Yes

Accessary hose

Yes

Stacking Kit

Yes

ETC.

Dial

Chrome + Black

Drawer Capacity

4.9ℓ

What people are saying

Buy directly

Front view of LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer with 9KG capacity, in white, TD-H90VWD

TD-H90VWD

LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer, 9KG, White