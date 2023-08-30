About Cookies on This Site

8/6kg, AI DD™ Front Load Washer Dryer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

Front view of LG AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer with Steam™ technology, 8/6KG, in VCM, FV1408H4V
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
**AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in the Same Space
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!
More Durable and Hygienic
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

Smart Appliance
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
**Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
***LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
****Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Features FV1408H4V FV1285H4W FV1450H2K FG1612H3W
FV1408H4V
8/6kg, AI DD™ Front Load Washer Dryer
FV1285H4W
Front Load Washing Machine
FV1450H2K
10.5/7kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
FG1612H3W
12/8kg, Front Load Smart Washing Machine with Inverter Direct Drive
Capacity 8/6kg 8.5/5kg 10.5/7kg 12/8kg
Dimensions (W × D × H) 600 x 565 x 850 mm 600 x 470 x 850 mm 600 x 565 x 850 mm 600 x 610 x 850 mm
AI Direct Drive™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
6 Motion No Yes Yes Yes
Eco Hybrid™ No No Yes Yes
Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
ThinQ™ (WI-FI) Yes Yes Yes Yes
Summary

Print

Dimensions

All specs

TYPE

Type

Wash & Dry

BASIC

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8

Spin speed

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature(℃)

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power zero

Yes

Door Switch type

Auto Door

Door Openning Angle (º)

150

Drum Volume (liters)

58

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300(R)

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

STS Slim Lifter

KEY FEATURES

AI DD™

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes

Steam™

Spa Steam

Add Item

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

Wifi (Wifi Control)

Yes

WASH PROGRAM

Cycle No.

14

Cotton

Yes

Eco 40-60(Cotton+)

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Allergy Care

Yes

Baby Steam Care

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Wool (Hand / Wool)

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Dry Only

Yes

Wash+Dry(WD only))

Yes

DIMENSION

Dimension(W x H x D, mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Box Dimension (W x H x D mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Weight(kg)

73

Weight include packing(kg)

77

DESIGN

Body Color

VCM

Door Type

Glass

Door Rim Color

Chrome

Display Background color

Black + Dark Grey

Dial Knop

Silver

Knob Deco

Chrome

CONTOL

Program selector

Dial + Touch

Diaplay Type

White LED

Figure indicator

18:88

Delay timer

3-19 hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication

Yes

Error Message Alarm

Yes

GENERAL

Cotton

Yes

Eco 40-60(Cotton+)

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

CARING

Allergy Care

Yes

Baby Steam Care

Yes

SPECIAL

Silent Wash

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Wool (Hand / Wool)

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Dry Only

Yes

Wash+Dry(WD only))

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Time Delay(Delay End)

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

WASH OPTION

Intensive

Yes

Normal

Yes

RINSE OPTION

Normal

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

