จอมอนิเตอร์ IPS QHD ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว พร้อม USB-C

32U631A-B

32U631A-B

จอมอนิเตอร์ IPS QHD ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว พร้อม USB-C

()
  • มุมมองด้านหน้า (32U631A-B.ATMQ)
  • -มุมมองด้านข้าง 15 องศา
  • +มุมมองด้านข้าง 15 องศา
  • +มุมมองด้านข้าง 15 องศาของหน้าจอที่เคลื่อนไหวเพื่อปรับเอียง
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง
  • มุมมองด้านหลัง
  • มุมมองมุมมองด้านหลัง
  • มุมมองด้านข้างของหน้าจอที่เคลื่อนไหวเพื่อปรับเอียง
  • มุมมองด้านบน
  • มุมมองด้านหลังแบบใกล้ชิด
  • มุมมองระยะใกล้ของพอร์ต
  • Life style image
  • Life style image
  • Life style image
  • Life style image
คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • จอแสดงผล IPS QHD ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว (2560 x 1440)
  • อัตราการรีเฟรช 100Hz / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • USB-C (PD15W)
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • ขาตั้งปรับเอียงได้
เพิ่มเติม

จอแสดงผล IPS QHD ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว

สีสันสดใส แม่นยำ

จอภาพ LG QHD (2560 x 1440) ที่มีเทคโนโลยี IPS มอบสีสันที่ชัดเจนและสม่ำเสมอ ให้สีสันที่สดใสและช่วยให้ผู้ใช้มองเห็นหน้าจอได้ในมุมกว้าง

บนโต๊ะมีจอภาพ IPS QHD ที่แสดงงานเอกสาร ถัดจากจอภาพมีที่ใส่ดินสอ ไดอารี่ ปากกา คีย์บอร์ด เมาส์ และแก้วน้ำ

*ภาพจำลองนี้ใช้เพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ได้ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ

จอแสดงผล

จอ QHD ขนาด 31.5 นิ้ว (2560 x 1440) IPS

sRGB 99% (ทั่วไป)

อัตราการรีเฟรช 100Hz

การใช้งาน

USB-C (PD 15W)

แอพ LG Switch

ใช้งานสะดวก

ขาตั้งตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์

โหมดอ่านและป้องกันการกระพริบ

ความถี่ 100Hz อันรวดเร็วช่วยให้โหลดเฟรมได้อย่างราบรื่นในโปรแกรมต่างๆ

อัตราการรีเฟรช 100Hz

ภาพที่ลื่นไหล
เวิร์กโฟลว์ที่ไร้รอยต่อ

ความถี่ 100Hz ที่รวดเร็วช่วยให้โหลดเฟรมได้อย่างราบรื่นในโปรแกรมต่างๆ นอกจากนี้ คุณยังเพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่สมจริงโดยมีอาการกระตุกของหน้าจอและภาพเบลอน้อยลง

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คุณลักษณะอัตราการรีเฟรชอาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพพีซีของผู้ใช้

IPS พร้อม sRGB 99% (ทั่วไป)

สีสันที่สมจริงและมุมมองที่กว้าง

จอแสดงผล IPS ของเรามอบมุมมองที่กว้างและครอบคลุมสเปกตรัม sRGB 99% ช่วยให้แสดงสีได้อย่างแม่นยำไร้ที่ติ

*รูปภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

USB-C

พอร์ตเดียวเพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของคุณ

เชื่อมต่อแล็ปท็อปของคุณเข้ากับจอภาพด้วยสาย USB-C** เพื่อการจ่ายพลังงานสูงสุด 15 วัตต์และการเชื่อมต่อจอภาพ

แสดงภาพสัญลักษณ์

จอแสดงผล

ภาพสัญลักษณ์การจ่ายพลังงาน

กำลังส่ง
(สูงสุด 15W)

รูปภาพของแล็ปท็อปและจอภาพที่เชื่อมต่อด้วยสาย USB-C เส้นเดียว

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

**เพื่อให้ทำงานได้อย่างถูกต้อง จำเป็นต้องใช้สาย USB-C เพื่อเชื่อมต่อพอร์ต USB-C เข้ากับจอภาพ สาย USB-C ไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ (จำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก)

เน้นความสบายตา

โหมดผู้อ่าน

โหมดการอ่านจะปรับอุณหภูมิสีและความสว่าง รองรับประสบการณ์การรับชมที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการอ่านบนจอภาพ

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe ช่วยลดการกระพริบของแสงที่มองไม่เห็นบนหน้าจอ ช่วยให้มองเห็นได้อย่างสบายตา

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คุณลักษณะข้างต้นอาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขการใช้งานจริงที่ผู้ใช้กำลังใช้งาน

เพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่ราบรื่น

Dynamic Action Sync

ด้วยการลดความล่าช้าของอินพุตด้วย Dynamic Action Sync ผู้เล่นสามารถจับภาพช่วงเวลาสำคัญได้แบบเรียลไทม์และตอบสนองได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์สามารถตรวจจับมือปืนที่ซุ่มอยู่ในมุมที่มืดที่สุดและหลีกเลี่ยงการระเบิดแฟลชได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

*รูปภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

แอป LG Switch

สลับอย่างรวดเร็ว

แอป LG Switch ช่วยปรับจอภาพให้เหมาะกับการทำงานและการใช้ชีวิตของคุณ คุณสามารถแบ่งจอภาพทั้งหมดออกเป็น 6 ส่วน เปลี่ยนการออกแบบธีม หรือแม้แต่เปิดใช้แพลตฟอร์มวิดีโอคอลด้วยฮ็อตคีย์ที่แมปไว้

*ภาพจำลองขึ้นเพื่อความเข้าใจคุณลักษณะต่างๆ ที่ดีขึ้น และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*หากต้องการดาวน์โหลดแอป LG Switch เวอร์ชันล่าสุด โปรดไปที่ LG.com

มีจอภาพ QHD พร้อมขาตั้งแบบบางพิเศษวางอยู่บนโต๊ะ พร้อมด้วยที่ใส่ดินสอ แว่นตา คีย์บอร์ด และเมาส์วางอยู่ข้างๆ

ขาตั้งเพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ

ใช้โต๊ะของคุณอย่างเต็มที่

ขาตั้งแบบบางพิเศษช่วยลดการใช้พื้นที่บนโต๊ะ ช่วยให้คุณใช้พื้นที่ทำงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

*ความหนาของขาตั้ง: 3มม.

*ไม่รวมคีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ในแพ็คเกจ

การออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์

ง่ายและสะดวกสบาย

จอภาพ QHD ของเรามีขอบจอบางทั้งสามด้านและขาตั้งอันทันสมัย ​​ช่วยให้คุณสร้างพื้นที่ทำงานในอุดมคติพร้อมระบบปรับความเอียงที่สะดวก

ภาพแสดงขอบจอบางทั้งสามด้าน ขาตั้งอันทันสมัย ​​พอร์ตต่างๆ และมุมมองเอียงของจอภาพ

*มุมเอียง: -5~20°

อะไรอยู่ในกล่อง

1. ฐานรอง 2. สกรู 3. อะแดปเตอร์ไฟฟ้า 4. สายไฟ 5. สาย HDMI 6. คู่มือการตั้งค่า

ฐานรอง, สกรู, อะแดปเตอร์ไฟฟ้า, รหัสไฟฟ้า, สาย HDMI และคู่มือการติดตั้งในกล่อง

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์เป็นเพียงภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

*ขนาดและดีไซน์ของอะแดปเตอร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับประเทศ

*สายไฟที่มีจำหน่ายอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับประเทศ

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

สเปคทั้งหมด

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    15W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    800 x 593 x 159

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.2 x 419.4x 46.8

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.2 x 512.6 x 235

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.5

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2727x0.2727

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80.01

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y24

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

