About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-V257SFZW ขนาด 23.1 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

สถานที่จำหน่าย

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-V257SFZW ขนาด 23.1 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

GC-V257SFZW

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-V257SFZW ขนาด 23.1 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน

วิดีโอแสดงภาพผู้หญิงเดินเข้าไปใกล้ตู้เย็น InstaView และเคาะสองครั้ง ไฟด้านในสว่างขึ้น มองเห็นสิ่งที่เก็บอยู่ในตู้เย็นโดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตู ภาพซูมเข้าเพื่อโฟกัสที่เครื่องดื่มตรงประตูตู้เย็น แล้วซูมออกเพื่อให้เห็นภาพผู้หญิงจากด้านหลัง เธอเปิดประตูและหยิบเครื่องดื่ม
InstaViewThinQ™

เคาะสองครั้งเพื่อดูด้านใน

เคาะสองครั้ง และคุณจะเห็นสิ่งที่อยู่ข้างในเพิ่มขึ้น 23% ด้วย InstaView Door-in-Door™ รุ่นล่าสุด

*เปรียบเทียบกับตู้เย็น Side by Side InstaViewThinQ™ รุ่นเก่าของ LG (GSX971NEAE)

วิดีโอระยะใกล้ของหยดน้ำจากผักกาดหอมสีเขียวสด อยู่ถัดจากวิดีโอระยะใกล้ของน้ำที่ไหลลงมาบนมะเขือเทศสีแดงสด ถัดจากวิดีโอที่มีบลูเบอร์รี่เปียกสีสดใสขยับไปมา
LinearCooling™

คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารเหมือนออกมาจากฟาร์ม

LinearCooling™ ลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ รักษาความสดใหม่ของรสชาติได้*นานถึง 7 วัน

*จากผลการทดสอบของ TÜV Rheinland ที่ใช้วิธีการทดสอบภายในของ LG เพื่อวัดเวลาที่ใช้เพื่อให้ได้อัตราการสูญเสียน้ำหนัก 5% สำหรับผักกวางตุ้งไต้หวันบนชั้นวางในช่องแช่ผักผลไม้สดของ LGE LinearCooling รุ่น GSXV91NSAE ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามการใช้งานจริง

มุมมองด้านหน้าของตู้เย็น InstaView สีดำที่มีไฟส่องสว่างด้านใน สิ่งที่อยู่ภายในตู้เย็นสามารถมองเห็นได้ผ่านประตู InstaView แสงสีน้ำเงินส่องลงมาเหนือสิ่งของจากฟังก์ชัน DoorCooling
DoorCooling

มอบความสดสม่ำเสมอและเร็วขึ้น

เครื่องดื่มเย็นมากกว่าเดิมและอาหารมีความสดที่มากขึ้นด้วยการทำงานของ DoorCooling ™ ที่เร็วและสม่ำเสมอยิ่งขึ้นของ DoorCooling

*จากผลการทดสอบของ TÜV Rheinland ที่ใช้วิธีการทดสอบภายในของ LG เปรียบเทียบเวลาสำหรับอุณหภูมิของภาชนะบรรจุน้ำที่วางไว้ในตะกร้าด้านบนเพื่อวางระหว่างรุ่นที่มี DoorCooling+™ และรุ่นที่ไม่มี DoorCooling+™ รุ่นที่ใช้งานได้เท่านั้น
*รูปภาพของผลิตภัณฑ์ใช้เพื่อประกอบการอธิบายเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างไปจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง
*DoorCooling+™ จะหยุดทำงานเมื่อเปิดประตู

วิดีโอเริ่มต้นด้วยภาพโคลสอัพของแผง "Hygiene Fresh " บนตู้เย็น เชื้อแบคทีเรียต่างๆ กระจายไปทั่ว แล้วทุกสิ่งก็ถูกดูดเข้าสู่แผง "Hygiene Fresh " และไฟสว่างทั่วทั้งแผง
Hygiene Fresh

ลดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่น เพิ่มความสดชื่น

รักษาตู้เย็นของคุณให้สะอาดอยู่เสมอด้วย Hygiene Fresh ซึ่งช่วยดับกลิ่นและขจัดแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.999%

*แบคทีเรีย: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
*ยืนยันโดย Intertek สำหรับกระบวนการและผลลัพธ์ทั้งหมด, ISO 27447 Test Protocol
*จำนวนแบคทีเรียที่นับก่อนและหลังปฏิกิริยาสี่ชั่วโมง ดำเนินการโดยการฉีดสารละลายแบคทีเรีย 0.2 มล. ลงในตัวกรองต้านแบคทีเรีย
*ประสิทธิภาพการกำจัดแบคทีเรียเป็นผลการทดสอบในห้องปฏิบัติการโดยนับจำนวนแบคทีเรียที่ฉีดเข้าไปในตัวกรองโดยตรง
*ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพการใช้งานจริง
*แสงสีฟ้าในภาพข้างต้นมีจุดประสงค์เพื่อใช้เป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น

ลิ้นชักด้านล่างของช่องแช่แย็นเต็มไปด้วยผักสดและผลไม้หลากสีสัน ภาพขยายส่วนควบคุมสำหรับเลือกระดับความชื้นที่เหมาะสมเพื่อรักษาความสดของผักและผลไม้
FRESHBalancer™

ยกระดับความสดใหม่ด้วยความชื้นที่เหมาะสม

รักษาความชื้นที่เหมาะสมเพื่อให้ผักและผลไม้คงความสดได้ยาวนานยิ่งขึ้น

มุมมองด้านข้างของห้องครัวที่ติดตั้งตู้เย็น InstaView สีดำ

เสริมแต่งความงามด้วยประตู UltraSleek Door

เพลิดเพลินกับที่ว่างมากมายสำหรับจัดเก็บอาหารและเครื่องดื่มของคุณ ทำให้ห้องครัวดูเป็นระเบียบมากขึ้น

มุมมองด้านข้างของห้องครัวที่ติดตั้งตู้เย็น InstaView สีดำ

ความจุขนาดใหญ่

เก็บของได้มากขึ้นด้วยพื้นที่ภายในที่กว้างกว่า

เพลิดเพลินกับที่ว่างมากมายสำหรับจัดเก็บอาหารและเครื่องดื่มของคุณ ทำให้ห้องครัวดูเป็นระเบียบมากขึ้น

*635L:อ้างอิงมาตรฐานของ EU, 635L คือความจุของตู้เย็น LGE รุ่น GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:อ้างอิงมาตรฐานของอเมริกาเหนือ, 27 cu.ft คือความจุของตู้เย็น LGE รุ่น LRS
*2706

ความงามสง่าที่ทันสมัยในทุกรายละเอียด

พื้นผิวโลหะขับเน้นด้วยสีเงินมอบสัมผัสของดีไซน์ระดับพรีเมียมทั้งด้านนอกและด้านใน
ด้านหน้าของแผง Metal Fresh แบบเมทัลลิก พร้อมแสดงโลโก้ "Metal Fresh"

Metal Fresh™

มุมมองแนวทแยงของชั้นวางที่มีแผงแบบเมทัลลิกภายในตู้เย็น

การตกแต่งแบบเมทัลลิก

มุมมองแนวทแยงแบบเงยขึ้นสำหรับด้านบนของตู้เย็น แสงไฟ LED อ่อนๆ

ไฟ LED อ่อนๆ

*Metal Fresh™ เป็นคำประสมที่มาจาก 'ดีไซน์เคลือบผิวโลหะ' ที่ใช้กับช่องปล่อยลมเย็น และ 'NatureFresh' สำหรับ LinearCooling™ และ DoorCooling+™
*การใช้ส่วนประกอบโลหะไม่ได้ทำให้อาหารในตู้เย็นมีความสดใหม่มากขึ้น

LG ThinQ™

ส่วนควบคุมอัจฉริยะเพื่อชีวิตสมาร์ทไลฟ์

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

การควบคุมด้วยเสียง

การแจ้งเตือนอัจฉริยะ

ควบคุมง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant

บอกกับตู้เย็นว่าคุณต้องการอะไร และเมื่อไร พูดว่า "เปิด Express Freeze" และลำโพง AI จะรับฟังและจัดการดูแลวัตถุดิบอาหารที่คุณเก็บไว้

เชื่อมต่อเพื่อการควบคุมที่ง่ายขึ้น

คุณลืมปิดประตูตู้เย็นใช่หรือไม่ ไม่ต้องกังวล แอป LG ThinQ™ จะส่งการแจ้งเตือนไปยังโทรศัพท์ของคุณเพื่อแจ้งให้คุณทราบ

รีโมทคอนโทรล

การแจ้งเตือนอัจฉริยะ

เชื่อมต่อและควบคุมได้จากทุกที่

แอป LG ThinQ™ ช่วยให้คุณเชื่อมต่อกับตู้เย็นได้อย่างง่ายดายอย่างที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อน เปิด 'Express Freeze' ด้วยการแตะปุ่มเพียงครั้งเดียว

เชื่อมต่อเพื่อการควบคุมที่ง่ายขึ้น

คุณลืมปิดประตูตู้เย็นใช่หรือไม่ ไม่ต้องกังวล แอป LG ThinQ™ จะส่งการแจ้งเตือนไปยังโทรศัพท์ของคุณเพื่อแจ้งให้คุณทราบ

*Google และ Google Home เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo และโลโก้และเครื่องหมายการเคลื่อนไหวที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc หรือบริษัทในเครือ
*LG SmartThinQ เปลี่ยนชื่อเป็น LG ThinQ
*คุณสมบัติอัจฉริยะและผลิตภัณฑ์ผู้ช่วยเสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศและรุ่น ตรวจสอบกับร้านค้าปลีกในพื้นที่ของคุณหรือ LG สำหรับความพร้อมในการให้บริการ
*ไม่รวมอุปกรณ์ลำโพงอัจฉริยะที่สั่งงานด้วยเสียง

ประหยัดพลังงานและทนทาน

ประหยัดพลังงานและทนทาน

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพด้านพลังงาน ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากขึ้น และใช้งานได้อย่างไร้กังวลถึง 10 ปี.

*รับประกัน 10 ปี สำหรับ Smar Inverter Compressor (เฉพาะอะไหล่).

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

GC-V257SFZW

คุณลักษณะเด่น

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

23.1

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

913 x 1790 x 735

ค่าประสิทธิภาพ (kWh/Year)

800.00

คอมเพรสเซอร์

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

InstaView

ใช่

Door-in-Door

ไม่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ใช่

สีของบานประตู

สีเงิน 

สเปคทั้งหมด

ข้อมูลจำเพาะพื้นฐาน

ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

ไซด์-บาย-ไซด์

ความจุ

ความจุรวม(ลูกบาศก์ฟุต)

23.1

ปริมาณการจัดเก็บในตู้เย็น(L)

416

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

Door alarm แจ้งเตือนลืมปิดประตู

ใช่

การแช่แข็งด่วน

ใช่

จอแสดงผล LED ภายใน

จอแสดงผล LED

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์ (กก.)

129

ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้างxสูงxลึก, มม.)

913 x 1790 x 735

น้ำหนักผลิตภัณฑ์ (กก.)

119

คุณสมบัติ

Door Cooling+

ใช่

Door-in-Door

ไม่

InstaView

ใช่

LINEAR Cooling

ใช่

ช่องแช่แข็ง

ลิ้นชักของตู้แช่แข็ง

2 โปร่งใส

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

4

ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่แข็ง

LED ด้านบน

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

3

ระบบน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

ที่ทำน้ำแข็งอัตโนมัติ

ไม่

เครื่องทำน้ำแข็ง ทำด้วยมือ

1 คันโยก 2 ถาด

ที่กดน้ำแข็งและน้ำ

ไม่

ที่กดน้ำเท่านั้น

ไม่

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

เสร็จสิ้น (ประตู)

สีเงิน 

ประตู (วัสดุ)

PET

ท่อโลหะแบน (เนื้อโลหะ)

โลหะหน้า/ขวา

ประเภทมือจับ

กระเป๋าแนวนอน

ประสิทธิภาพ

ชนิดคอมเพรสเซอร์

คอมเพรสเซอร์ Smart Inverter (BLDC)

การใช้พลังงาน (kWh/Year)

800.00

ช่องตู้เย็น

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู แบบโปรงใส

4

กล่องใส่ของตรงประตู กล่องเอนกประสงค์ / มุมอาหารว่าง

ไม่

Hygiene Fresh+

ใช่

ไฟส่องสว่างช่องแช่เย็น

LED ด้านบน

ชั้นวางกระจกนิรภัย

3

กล่องแช่ผัก

ใช่ (2)

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ใช่

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา

ซื้อโดยตรง

GC-V257SFZW

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-V257SFZW ขนาด 23.1 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor พร้อม Smart WI-FI control ควบคุมสั่งงานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน