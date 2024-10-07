We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ภาคตะวันออก
ศูนย์บริการแอลจีและตัวแทนจำหน่ายอะไหล่และอุปกรณ์เสริมอย่างเป็นทางการของแอลจี
บจก.ไทยอนันต์ ชลบุรี วิทยุ-โทรทัศน์
170/69 ถ.อัคนิวาต ต.บางปลาสร้อย อ.เมือง จ.ชลบุรี 038 790 240 - 2 ต่อ 124 | 086 339 2493 จ.-ศ. 08:00 - 18:00
บจก. ฮวดพานิช เอ็นเตอร์ไพรส์
202/2 ถนนราษฎรดำริ ตำบลหน้าเมือง อำเภอเมืองปราจีนบุรี ปราจีนบุรี 086 465 2154 ทุกวัน 08:00 - 19:00
บจก. พิทยา แอร์
03/11 หมู่ 1, ถนนสุขุมวิท, ตำบลคลองปูน อำเภอแกลง จังหวัดระยอง 038 669 241-2 จ.-ส. 08.00-17.00
440 ถ.ฉะเชิงเทรา-บางน้ำเปรี้ยว ต.หน้าเมือง (ตลาดขนส่งใหม่) อ.เมืองฉะเชิงเทรา จ.ฉะเชิงเทรา 033 051 306 | 095 829 5322 จ.-ส. 09:00 - 17:00