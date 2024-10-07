We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ภาคใต้
ศูนย์บริการแอลจีและตัวแทนจำหน่ายอะไหล่และอุปกรณ์เสริมอย่างเป็นทางการของแอลจี
ศูนย์บริการแอลจี สาขาหาดใหญ่
291/1 ถ.นิพัทธ์สงเคราะห์ 1 ต.หาดใหญ่ อ.หาดใหญ่ จ.สงขลา 90110 02 057 5757 จ.-ศ. 08.30-17.30
ศูนย์บริการแอลจี สาขาภูเก็ต
66/49 ม.2 ถ.เทพกระษัตรี ต.รัษฎา อ.เมือง จ.ภูเก็ต 02 057 5757 จ.-ศ. 08.30-17.30