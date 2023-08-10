About Cookies on This Site

LG TrueSteam™ QuadWash™ DF222FPS Freestanding Dishwasher - Shiny Steel
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG TrueSteam™ QuadWash™ DF222FPS Freestanding Dishwasher - Shiny Steel

LG TrueSteam™ QuadWash™ DF222FPS Freestanding Dishwasher - Shiny Steel

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwashers

Sparkling Dishes, Less Water Spots*

With hot steam generated from boiling water of 100°C, TrueSteam reaches the entire surface of every dish, removing 99.99% of bacteria and germs. Pure water particles of steam help reduce water spots so you can enjoy a hygienic, sustainable, sparkling clean.
    Power Cleaning

    Steam Clean Baked-On Caked-On Foods

    Less Water Spots
    TrueSteam™ leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots by up to 30%.*

*Compared to the LG non-steam model. Base on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325(steam) and DFB415(non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.

Clean from Every Angle

Thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWash™ provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.
    Four Washing Arms

    The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.

    Multi-Directional Rotatio

    With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash™ provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.
    Foldable Tines

    Load the dishes your way, whether it’s a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.

    Easy Height Adjustment

    Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items.

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.
    Energy Efficient

    Compared to conventional motors, LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor helps increase energy efficiency.

    Long-Lasing Durability

    Count on your LG dishwasher for years to come with a 10-year limited warranty on the Direct Drive Motor.

Customisable Convenience

Customized features allow for enhanced cleaning and drying performance while helping your life in the kitchen become much easier.

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.
    Dual Zone Wash

    Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.

    High Temp

    Tub temperature reaches up to 80°C during the rinse cycle, which enables ultimate hygienic care of dishes.

Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

Innovation for a Smarter, Connected Home

ThinQ™ introduces a new world of connectivity, convenience, and customization.
    Download cycles

    With the LG ThinQ™ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs-such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.

    Personalized Settings

    Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

    Machine Clean Reminder

    Keep your dishwasher fresh by activating the Machine Clean Reminder. After every 30 cycles the lighted indicator will let you know it’s time to run the cleaning cycle.

    Smart Diagnosis™

    Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.

Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

LG dishwasher bring a sleek, modern design to your kitchen. Built with innovative LG technology, your dishwasher will work as beautifully as it looks.
    Minimalist Exterior Design

    The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.

    Elegant Interior 

    Durable and easy to maintain with elegant and aesthetically pleasing look.

    Micro LED Display
    Sleek, hidden controls and clear digital readout make choosing settings easier.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
14
Product (WxDxH)
600mm x 600mm x 850mm
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Auto Opening Door

All Spec

GENERAL

Color

Shiny Steel

BASIC SPEC.

Display Type

LED

INSTALLATION TYPE

Freestanding

Panel Type

Front Control

Total Place Settings

14

APPEARANCE

Colors

Steel

Status Indicators

Running Time, Salt Refill, Rinse Refill, Child Lock, Process

Time Remaining Indicator

888

Tub Material

Stainless Steel

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

No

CYCLE/OPTION

Auto

Yes

Cancel

No

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Up to 12 hours

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Dual Zone

Yes

Eco

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Express

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Heavy

No

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Machine Clean

Yes

Normal

No

Number of Options

8

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

10

Refresh

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Steam

Yes

Turbo

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

No

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Control

No

Remote Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

Cycle Time

215 min.

EU Ecolabel

No

Express Cycle Time

38 min.

Noise Emission Class

C

Noise Level (dBA)

46

Turbo Cycle Time

59 min.

Water Consumption (L)

9.9

KEY FEATURE

Anti-Bacterial Treatment

Drain Hose

Aqua-Stop

Yes

Auto Opening Door

No

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

No

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying Performance

1.121

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Number of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

QuadWash™

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Smart Rack PLUS

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

Vario Washing System

Vario Plus

Washing Performance

1.061

Water Softner

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Adjustable Leg (mm)

30mm

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

680 x 890 x 665

Packing Weight (kg)

52

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)

600 x 850 x 600

Product Weight (kg)

48

POWER / RATINGS

Frequency (Hz)

50

Power Consumption (W)

1600 - 1800

Power Supply (V)

220 ~ 240

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(DF222FPS)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(DF222FPS)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(DF222FPS)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (DF222FPS)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

