Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSJV70PZTF | Shiny Steel
*Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX31945ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-Door™ compared to fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
**The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
***DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
**27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect for Easier Control
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
**Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
***LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
****Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*****Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
FAQ
What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.
What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?
For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non plumbed fridge?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
635
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913x1790x735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
437
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Shiny Steel
All Spec
-
External LED Display
-
No
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
-
Button-88-white
-
External LCD Display
-
No
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
620
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
735
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1790
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913x1790x735
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
131
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
Yes (2)
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
Yes (2)
-
Freezer Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
No
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
0
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
8806091426871
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Product Type
-
Side By Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
219
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
416
-
Volume Total (L)
-
635
-
Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
0
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
0
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
Craft ice
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Shiny Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
-
Handle Type
-
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
437
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
36
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
C
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
GSJV70PZTF
Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSJV70PZTF | Shiny Steel