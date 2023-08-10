About Cookies on This Site

Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLV91PZAE | Shiny Steel
Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLV91PZAE | Shiny Steel

Water & Ice Dispenser | ThinQ (WiFi) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLV91PZAE | Shiny Steel

Which? Award1

Which? Award

Fridge Freezers

September 2022

What's to Love About LG Fridge Freezers?

This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into four categories.

FRESHNESS

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

DoorCooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

HYGIENE CARE

Goodbye Bacteria

UVnano™ refreshes your water dispenser nozzle every day, automatically eliminating *99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

Goodbye Bacteria

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.

*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

SMART CONVENIENCE

Smart Living Begins With LG ThinQ™

Wi-Fi-enabled appliances let you control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.

There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and InstaView refrigerator are placed.

Link Your Fridge & Smartphone

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Image on the right shows a woman standing in a grocery store looking at her phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Open Door Alerts

Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.

The image on the left shows a woman standing outside the house. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.

Enjoy Personalised Operation & Savings

Part of the LG ThinQ™ app, Smart Learner analyzes habits to anticipate temperature and energy needs. It will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage so that even when the door is opened frequently, the fridge temperature stays where you've set it.

The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

A video begins with the front view of the refrigerator with both doors wide open. The interior spaces are outlined in a neon lines and arrows begin to push the lines out to show that there is now more space inside. The neon square around the interior spaces flashes to show the difference between the new space and the old smaller space which is now outlined in a dotted white line.

Large Capacity

Get More Food Storage Space

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Ultra-sleek Door

Enhance Your Décor

A diagonal view up into the top of the refrigerator showing the soft LED lighting.

Metal Fresh™

A Timeless Finish

A diagonal view of the shelf with metallic paneling on the interior of the refrigerator.

Soft LED Lighting

Visibly Better Lighting

The front view of the metallic Metal Fresh panel with the "Metal Fresh" logo showing.

Metallic Decoration

Sleek, Luxury Metallic Finish

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.

*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.

*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

FAQ

Q.

How do non-plumbed fridge freezers work?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer yet still benefit from a water dispenser. When it’s not possible to access a water supply for your appliance, choose one of our non-plumbed models with a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Q.

How does a non-plumbed ice dispenser work?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer yet still benefit from an ice dispenser. In a non-plumbed fridge freezer, you manually fill a built-in water tank inside the fridge which is connected to the ice maker in your freezer. The ice maker in turn feeds the ice dispenser for the luxury of easy-access ice on demand.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

gslv91pzae
CAPACITY
635
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
913 x 1790 x 735
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Door-in-Door™ - Access your favourite food quickly
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
NatureFresh™ - keeps your food fresh for longer, and better tasting

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

635

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

350

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Depth without door (mm)

620

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Depth with handle (mm)

735

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1790

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Product Weight (kg)

111

FEATURES

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

InstaView

No

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes (2)

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (2)

Freezer Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

Craft ice

No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Bottle(Wine) Rack

Yes

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

No

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

Utility Box

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Fresh 0 Zone

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

CAPACITY

Volume Refrigerator (L)

416

Volume Freezer (L)

219

Volume Total (L)

635

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

350

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Sound Power (dB)

36

Sound Power (Grade)

C

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

Button-88-white

External LED Display

No

External LCD Display

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Shiny Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

Yes

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

PET

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091426567

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Product Type

Side By Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSLV91PZAE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSLV91PZAE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSLV91PZAE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSLV91PZAE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

