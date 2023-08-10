We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ GMX936SBHV Multi-Door Fridge Freezer , 571L, American Black - F
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Total
-
705
-
Freezer
-
301
-
Refrigerator
-
404
-
Total
-
571
-
Freezer
-
200
-
Refrigerator
-
371
-
Net / Packing
-
155 / 167
-
Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)
-
1790
-
Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)
-
1802
-
Depth (Net) Without Door (C)
-
631
-
Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)
-
759
-
Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)
-
759
-
Width (Net)
-
912
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
-
912 x 1802 x 759
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )
-
964 x 1887 x 813
-
Type
-
InstaView Door-in-Door
-
Temperature Control
-
Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)(4)/Express Freeze
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Clean Top
-
Yes
-
Door in Door®
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
40
-
Energy Efficiency brClass (A - G)
-
F
-
Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)
-
10
-
Freezing Capacity (kg)
-
10
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
4 Stars
-
Climate Class
-
N/T
-
Finish (Door) - NS/PS3/SW/WB (Option)
-
Black STS
-
Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)
-
PCM (Embo)
-
Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Ice Dispenser (Cube Ice)
-
Yes
-
Crushed Ice Function
-
Yes
-
Home-Bar
-
Yes
-
BioShield (Gasket)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED
-
Pure N Fresh
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
-
Yes (4)
-
Shelf - Folding Shelf
-
Yes
-
Door Basket - Transparent
-
Yes
-
Door Basket - Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration - Shelf
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration - Drawer
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) Separate
-
Yes (2)
-
Lamp
-
LED
-
Ice Maker
-
Automatic - Indoor
-
Metallic Decoration Drawer
-
Yes
-
Door Basket - Transparent
-
Yes
-
Drawer Transparent
-
Yes
