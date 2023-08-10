We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Support
Where to Buy
InstaView Door-in-Door | LSR100 | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | 643L | WiFi Connected | Stainless Steel
InstaView Door-in-Door | LSR100 | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | 643L | WiFi Connected | Stainless Steel
Centum System™
Close shot of centum system pannel of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.
*20-year warranty available in select European countries
Linear Cooling
Graph which is showing how precisely the temperature is managed for LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.
FRESHShield™
Custom Chill™ Pantry
The wide and deep pantry has quick, customizable settings to professionally store a wide range of delicate preparations, including meats and produce, at their ideal temperature.
Fresh Filter
Close shot of fresh filter attached on the stainless wall of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator for air circulation.
Textured Steel™ Finish and Black Diamond Glass
Stunning Yet Durable Finish
The Finest Black Diamond Sheen
Innovated for Freshness
Every Shelf Brightly Illuminated
InstaView Door-in-Door
Door-in-Door Adjustable Shelves
Customize the height of the Door-in-Door shelves to match your needs. Store your water pitcher, milk, canned drinks, preserves, or wine at the most effective heights to bring you maximum convenience.
Auto Open Door
Indulge in a convenient door that opens for you. Save time when your hands are full by stepping on the holographic light to have the door open. There's no need to empty your hands to get on with your tasks.
Auto Open Drawer
Appliances that do all the hard work. The freezer recognizes you need assistance whenever the door is opened wide and slides the drawers out for you. Reloading the freezer just became more convenient.
ThinQ®
The refrigerator is in the middle and there is a graph of over use based on user patterns for 3 weeks.
FOLLOW US
*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
643
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
912 x 1784 x 754
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
454
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
All Spec
-
Internal LED Display
-
No
-
External LCD Display
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LED Display
-
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
No
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling+
-
No
-
Star Rating
-
**** / **
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
754
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
636
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1784
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
912 x 1784 x 754
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
203
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
Yes (6)
-
Freezer Light
-
LED (2)
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
Yes (6)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
No
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
256
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
387
-
Volume Total (L)
-
643
-
Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
0
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
33
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbing required
-
Craft ice
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
Yes
-
Handle Type
-
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
-
Climate Class
-
T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
454
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
41
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
C
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
6
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (4)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
Yes
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
0
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
8801031692293
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Product Type
-
Multi Door American Fridge Freezer
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
LSR100
InstaView Door-in-Door | LSR100 | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | 643L | WiFi Connected | Stainless Steel