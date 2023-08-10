About Cookies on This Site

InstaView Door-in-Door | LSR100 | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | 643L | WiFi Connected | Stainless Steel
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

InstaView Door-in-Door | LSR100 | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | 643L | WiFi Connected | Stainless Steel

Product Information Sheet
LSR100

InstaView Door-in-Door | LSR100 | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | 643L | WiFi Connected | Stainless Steel

LG SIGNATURE 31 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator, front view, LUPXS3186N, thumbnail 2
W7_Global_Filtering banner__20171107_D

The Art of Essence

The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator takes your kitchen into the future. Its textured steel style stays true to the premium essence of the range, while innovative chilling features deliver the functionality modern homes require.
The Art of Essence
Awards

AWARDS

The refrigerator can be controlled using voice.

Voice Control

By simply saying "Hi LG," ThinQ® responds to your voice to open the door and also to set the dispenser to desired mode for your convenience.

Centum System™

The Centum System™ achieves market-leading energy efficiency, with a low-noise, energy-saving Inverter Linear Compressor backed by a 20-year warranty*.

Close shot of centum system pannel of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.

*20-year warranty available in select European countries

Linear Cooling

Temperature that never varies by more than 1° from how you set it. The coolness levels don't fluctuate, even when the door is opened, so your ingredients stay at their best for longer.

Graph which is showing how precisely the temperature is managed for LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.

FRESHShield™

A thermal barrier of cold air drops downward to preserve inside temperatures and lock in freshness. The frequently opened InstaView Door-in-Door also activates this vital feature.

Custom Chill™ Pantry

The wide and deep pantry has quick, customizable settings to professionally store a wide range of delicate preparations, including meats and produce, at their ideal temperature.

Fresh meats are being preserved at custom chill pantry inside of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.
Various kinds of finger foods are being preserved at custom chil pantry inside of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.
A dish of fresh salad is being preserved at custom chill pantry inside of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.

Fresh Filter

A fresh air filter with a dedicated fan forces gentle air circulation, both freshening and deodorizing the inside air.

Close shot of fresh filter attached on the stainless wall of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator for air circulation.

Textured Steel™ Finish and Black Diamond Glass

The ultimate in minimalist design. Premium materials bring an eye-catching exterior with outstanding durability. Now, have a stunning kitchen which will remain completely impeccable for years to come.

Stunning Yet Durable Finish

The full stainless steel body with a scratch-resistant textured finish brings a clean and modern aesthetic to your kitchen and withstands all flaws.
Square object is coming out of some kind of liquid to express the full stainless body of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.

The Finest Black Diamond Sheen

The Knock-On Magic Space door is made of Belgian black diamond glass, and emits light of a uniquely alluring hue.
Piece of glasses are shown that expresses black diamond of LG SIGNATURE refrigeratior.

Platinum Fresh Wall

LUMIShelf™

Innovated for Freshness

Built from stainless teel to provide the ultimate in sanitation, the inner walls and ducts keep air cold for extra fresh food, while also offering stunning design continuity, inside and out.

Every Shelf Brightly Illuminated

LED light under each shelf brightens your view of what's stored at every level, even when the refrigerator is full.

InstaView Door-in-Door

Two knocks are all it takes to reveal your favorite snacks without opening the door. Industry-leading technology turns the innovative glass panel from black to transparent for a full view, while preventing cold air loss.
The light inside of instaview door in door of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is turned on.
Finger icon is drawn on the instaview door of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.
Door in door shelves of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator instaview is filled with the various heights of bottles.
Door in door shelves of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator instaview is filled with the various heights of bottles.

Door-in-Door Adjustable Shelves

Customize the height of the Door-in-Door shelves to match your needs. Store your water pitcher, milk, canned drinks, preserves, or wine at the most effective heights to bring you maximum convenience.

Auto Open Door

Indulge in a convenient door that opens for you. Save time when your hands are full by stepping on the holographic light to have the door open. There's no need to empty your hands to get on with your tasks.

Feet are laid just right in front of auto open door sensor of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.

A left foot is approached to the auto open door sensor of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.

A door of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is automatically opened.

Auto Open Drawer

Appliances that do all the hard work. The freezer recognizes you need assistance whenever the door is opened wide and slides the drawers out for you. Reloading the freezer just became more convenient.

ThinQ®

By analyzing usage patterns, ThinQ® delivers an optimized and tailored user experience, from ramping cooling performance and ice making during peak times to conserving energy during times of inactivity through the ThinQ® App.

The refrigerator is in the middle and there is a graph of over use based on user patterns for 3 weeks.

Stay connected with LG SIGNATURE social channels.
Global_Brnad-History-REF_2017_Feature_D-2

*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

643

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912 x 1784 x 754

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

454

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

Plumbing

Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

No

External LCD Display

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

No

FEATURES

LINEAR Cooling

No

InstaView

Yes

Door Cooling+

No

Star Rating

**** / **

Door-in-Door

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Depth with handle (mm)

754

Depth without door (mm)

636

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1784

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

912 x 1784 x 754

Product Weight (kg)

203

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (6)

Freezer Light

LED (2)

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes (6)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

CAPACITY

Volume Freezer (L)

256

Volume Refrigerator (L)

387

Volume Total (L)

643

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

33

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Only Dispenser

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Craft ice

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

Yes

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

PET

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

454

Sound Power (dB)

41

Sound Power (Grade)

C

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

Yes

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

Yes

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Fresh 0 Zone

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8801031692293

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Product Type

Multi Door American Fridge Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(LSR100)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(LSR100)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(LSR100)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (LSR100)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

