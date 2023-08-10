About Cookies on This Site

ThinQ (WiFi) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 384L | Stainless Steel
GBB92STACP

ThinQ (WiFi) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 384L | Stainless Steel

GBB92STACP

ThinQ (WiFi) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 384L | Stainless Steel

The Smart Choice for Next 20 Years1
LG Centum System™

The Smart Choice for Next 20 Years

Market First 20-year Warranty1

Market First 20-year Warranty

LG Inverter Linear Compressor creates less internal friction, which leads to better reliability and durability. Superior durability certified in 20 years life cycle test conducted by the testing institute VDE.

REF-VplusCentum-02-2-Tech-Thumbnail

*20–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
*According to the New EU energy grade, “A+++-40% changed to A” in 2021.

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Up to 32%* Faster
DoorCooling+TM

Up to 32%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge helps maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).

Keep Food Fresher for Longer
LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
See the Freshness

Smell the Freshness

Taste the Freshness

24 Hours Even Cooling

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Optimizing Humidity<br>1
FRESHBalancer™

Optimizing Humidity

The FRESHBalancer™ securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.
Choose Optimum Temperature by Food Type<br>1
FRESHConverter™

Choose Optimum Temperature by Food Type

FRESHConverter™ maintains optimal condition of your meat, fish and vegetables respectively.
Ultimate Convenience for Your Kitchen
Convenient Storage

Ultimate Convenience for Your Kitchen

Wine Rack and 2-Step Folding Shelf make it easy to group food together by type for convenient kitchen organization.
Easy to Store Big & Tall Items<br>1
2-Step Folding Shelf

Easy to Store Big & Tall Items

2-Step Folding Shelf allows you to fit food of any size and creates space for tall and bulky items.
Designed to Store 5 Wine Bottles
Wine Rack

Designed to Store 5 Wine Bottles

Wine Rack is one of the must for consumers. Premium wine rack is designed to store up to 5 bottles.
Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings<br>3
ThinQ

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ app you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree.*

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
*Product image shown may vary from actual product.

Elegant and Practical Minimalism<br>3
Premium and Compact Design

Elegant and Practical Minimalism

The new bottom freezer is the epitome of refinement in both function and style. It has a minimalist design that maximizes elegance and convenience. Now, enjoy both practicality and luxury in your own kitchen.

FAQ

Q.

Is a double door fridge useful?

A.

Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.

Q.

What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?

A.

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.

Q.

How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

DIMENSIONS

GBB92STAXP
CAPACITY
384
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
595 x 2030 x 675
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Centum System - enjoy reliable efficient operation with 20 year warranty on compressor
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
NatureFresh™ - keeps your food fresh for longer, and better tasting

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

384

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595x2030x675

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

172

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

C

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

Yes

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

STAINLESS

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (3)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

Freezer Light

No

Door Basket_Transparent

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

Tray

Water Only Dispenser

No

Plumbing

No Plumbing required

Craft ice

No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

Bottle(Wine) Rack

Yes

Door Basket_Transparent

3

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Fresh 0 Zone

No

FEATURES

Door-in-Door

No

Door Cooling+

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

InstaView

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Depth without door (mm)

608

Depth with handle (mm)

675

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

2030

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595x2030x675

Product Weight (kg)

79

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

SN-T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

172

Sound Power (dB)

35

Sound Power (Grade)

B

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091446664

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

C

Product Type

Fridge Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

CAPACITY

Volume Freezer (L)

107

Volume Refrigerator (L)

233

Volume Total (L)

384

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

44

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

No

External LED Display

Metal Touch

External LCD Display

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GBB92STACP)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GBB92STACP)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GBB92STACP)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GBB92STACP)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

GBB92STACP

ThinQ (WiFi) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 384L | Stainless Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet