ThinQ (WiFi) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 384L | Stainless Steel
REF-VplusCentum-02-2-Tech-Thumbnail
*20–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).
*According to the New EU energy grade, “A+++-40% changed to A” in 2021.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG SmartThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.
*Product image shown may vary from actual product.
FAQ
Is a double door fridge useful?
Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.
What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?
Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.
How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
384
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595x2030x675
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
200
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
D
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
No Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
All Spec
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
D
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard
-
Product Type
-
Fridge Freezer
-
Internal LED Display
-
No
-
External LED Display
-
Metal Touch
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LCD Display
-
No
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
608
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
675
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
2030
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595x2030x675
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
79
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
Yes
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
3
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (4)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
0
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
Yes (3)
-
Freezer Light
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
No
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
233
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
107
-
Volume Total (L)
-
384
-
Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
44
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
0
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
Tray
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
No Plumbing required
-
Craft ice
-
No
-
Climate Class
-
SN-T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
200
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
36
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
C
-
Bar Code
-
8806098360741
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
Yes
-
Handle Type
-
-
Door (Material)
-
STAINLESS
GBB92STAXP
ThinQ (WiFi) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 384L | Stainless Steel