LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer | 9kg | White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer | 9kg | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
FDM309W

LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Tumble Dryer | 9kg | White

Front (Without Top)
Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear Learn More
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.

A++ Energy Efficiency

A++ Energy Efficiency*

R290 refrigerant has lower GWP** compared to R134a refrigerant used in LG conventional heat pump dryer.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton Cycle with Energy Mode.
**GWP(Global Warming Potential) : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430

Dual 10-Year Warranty

Dual 10-Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage

Gentle Care

Smoothen Crease and Reduce Shrinkage

Low temperature dry can smoothen crease and reduce shrinkage with heatpump technology.

99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues. Improve your quality of life.

*Allergy Care cycle reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

BAF approved

Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.
Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment. *The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Optimize Drying Performance

Sensor Dry

Optimise Drying Performance

Detects the moisture on the clothes and set automatically drying time.

Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™
SmartThinQ™

Smart Convenience with SmartThinQ™

From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your dryer just got smarter. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Smart Remote Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and minimise wrinkles

Smart Diagnosis™

Cycle Download lets users download new dry program such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and minimise wrinkles

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

FDV909B

Key Spec

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A++

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Type

Silver Rim

Body Color

White

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

Type

Heat Pump Condenser

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Yes

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

4

Embossing Inner Drum

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A++

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (Dryer)

Yes

Cool Air

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Rack Dry

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Towels

Yes

Warm Air

Yes

Wool

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (W x H x D mm)

660 x 920 x 702

Product Dimensions (W x H x D mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Weight (kg)

57

Weight include packing (kg)

60

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091765727

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Condenser Care

No

Drum Care

No

Dry Level

Iron, Cupboard, Extra

Favourite

Yes

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Rack Dry

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

No

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Condensation Efficiency Class

A

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

Edry (kWh)

1.91

Edry1/2 (kWh)

1.03

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

228

Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

64

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.18

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.18

Standard Drying Program

Cotton, Energy, Cupboard

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

230

Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

124

Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Weighted Programme Time

169

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Drain Hose Kit

No

Rack Assembly

No

Stacking Kit

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(FDM309W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FDM309W)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(FDM309W)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(FDM309W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

