LG Heat Pump Tumble Dryer | 8kg | White
LG Heat Pump Tumble Dryer | 8kg | White

FDT208W

LG Heat Pump Tumble Dryer | 8kg | White

There is a dryer on the background of a smiling father and daughter.

LG Heat Pump Dryer for Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Convenience and healthy drying.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Heat Pump

Enjoy the Gentle Dry with Heat Pump

Dries laundry at low temperatures, gentle on clothes.

  • Heater Dryer

  • Heat Pump Dryer

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.

It shows that the drying time is different for each fabric.

Sensor Dry

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

There is the 'R290 refrigerant' mark.

Refrigerant R290

LG dryer with R290 refrigerant has lower Global Warming Potential than R134a*.

*Global Warming Potential : R290:3, R134a:1340

Visible and Elegant Design

Washing machines and dryers are arranged in parallel in the interior background.

Washer and Dryer

There is a dryer with a good view of the door in the interior background.

Door

Inside the interior background, the panel of the dryer is enlarged.

Control Panel

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600x850x610

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A++

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

Reversible Door

No

Smart Pairing

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Type

Black Tint

Body Color

White

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

Type

Heat Pump Condenser

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

No

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

No

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

4

Embossing Inner Drum

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A++

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Smart Pairing

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091733368

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Condenser Care

No

Drum Care

No

Dry Level

Iron, Cupboard, Extra

Favourite

No

Less Time

No

More Time

No

Rack Dry

No

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

No

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Remote Start

No

Steam

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

650x890x640

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600x850x610

Weight (kg)

48

Weight include packing (kg)

50

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Condensation Efficiency Class

B

Edry (kWh)

1.88

Edry1/2 (kWh)

1.1

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

235

Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

81

Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

81

Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

65

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

1

Standard Drying Program

Cotton + Cupboard Dry

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

179

Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

107

Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

81

Weighted Programme Time

138

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Drain Hose Kit

No

Rack Assembly

No

Stacking Kit

No

PROGRAMS

Cotton

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Refresh

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Towels

Yes

Babywear

Yes

Hygiene

Yes

Outdoor

Yes

Quick 34

Yes

Shirt 20

Yes

Synthetics

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Wool Refresh

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(FDT208W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FDT208W)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(FDT208W)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(FDT208W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

