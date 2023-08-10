About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Eco Hybrid™ FDV909S 9kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer | A+++ | Graphite
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Eco Hybrid™ FDV909S 9kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer | A+++ | Graphite

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
FDV909S

LG Eco Hybrid™ FDV909S 9kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer | A+++ | Graphite

Which? Award1

Which? Award

Tumble Dryers

June 2022
Quiet Mark2

Quiet Mark

Tumble Dryers

2022
Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear Learn More
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Energy Saving,
Convenience and healthy Drying.

Green Product Certified by TUV

World First Dryer. TUV Green Product certification* recognizes our efforts to minimize environmental impacts.

Refrigerant R290

LG dryer with R290 refrigerant has lower Global Warming Potential than R134a.**

*Requirements for the Green Product Mark consist of social compliance, product safety, restriction of hazardous substances, and sustainable use of resources.
**GWP : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430

Less Energy Consumption, More Peace of Mind

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Less Energy Consumption, More Peace of Mind

The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer competently performs for satisfactory efficiency levels.
A+++ Energy Efficiency*

A+++ Energy Efficiency*

R290 refrigerant has lower GWP** compared to R134a refrigerant used in LG conventional heat pump dryer.

*A+++ to D scale. According to the IEC standard, Cotton Cycle with Energy Mode.
**GWP(Global Warming Potential) : R290 = 3, R134a = 1,430

Dual 10 Year Warranty

Dual 10 Year Warranty

DUAL Inverter Compressor 10 Year Warranty meets with Inverter Motor 10 Year Warranty.
Natural refrigerant

Natural refrigerant

The refrigerant R290 has lower global warming potential which means that is better for the environment.
For Less Hassles, More Consistent Results
Auto Cleaning Condenser

For Less Hassles, More Consistent Results

Helps keep drying performance on your behalf with auto cleaning condenser.
Auto Cleaning Condenser

Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment. *The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Less Health Concern, More Fabric Care
Gentle Care™

Less Health Concern, More Fabric Care

99.9% Reduction
Allergy Care

99.9% Reduction

The Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues. Improve your quality of life.

*Allergy Care cycle reduces 99.9% live house dust mites.

BAF approved

Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.
Keeps Clothes Clean
Dual Filter

Keeps Clothes Clean

A Dual Filter assists drying performance by filtering out lint.
Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New
Fabric Protection

Ensure the Clothes Feel Like New

Low temperature heat pump technology reduces shrinkage and takes gentle care of delicate garments.
Facilitates Drying Performance
Sensor Dry

Facilitates Drying Performance

The unit's moisture sensor and temperature sensor automatically detect the levels to set the optimal drying time. It save your clothes from the excessive heat damage.
Perfectly Synchronized with SmartThinQ™
LG Washer & Dryer Pair Option

Perfectly Synchronized with SmartThinQ™

From setting the proper drying cycle, to downloading new programs, your dryer just got smarter. Wi-Fi connectivity allows for easy interaction and access to the latest innovations.

Smart Pairing

The dryer can receive cycle information from your LG washer (Wi-Fi) and automatically sets a proper dryer cycle to give your clothes the protection they deserve.

Cycle Download

Cycle Download lets users download new drying programs such as Gym Clothes, Blanket Refresh, Lingerie and Minimize Wrinkles.

Smart Remote Control

Operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime. You can also track energy consumption.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots most minor issues before they become bigger ones.
Twin Care

Twin Care

Discover LG's Twin Care of washer and dryer pair sets, designed to save your time and space.
Convenient Door Opening
Reversible Door

Convenient Door Opening

The door can be mounted on either the right or left side for easy installation.
Even More Durable and Elegant
Tempered Glass

Even More Durable and Elegant

Tempered glass with boosted durability was utilized to give an elegant look that lasts.

Home Living

Select Shop 

Save up to 20% when you

purchase two or more products.

Select Shop  Buy Now Select Shop  Sign In

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

FDV909B
Capacity
9kg
Product (WxDxH)
600 x 660 x 850
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Dual inverter Heat Pump™ - Less energy consumption, better protection for your clothes.
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Auto Cleaning Condenser - Less hassle, consistent peformance

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600x850x660

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A+++

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

Reversible Door

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

PROGRAMS

[DR] Cotton

Yes

[DR] Delicates

Yes

[DR] Duvet

Yes

[DR] Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

[DR] Sportswear

Yes

[DR] Towels

Yes

[DR] Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

[DR] Cool Air

Yes

[DR] Cotton +

No

[DR] Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[DR] Easy Care

Yes

[DR] Quick 30

Yes

[DR] Rack Dry

Yes

[DR] Warm Air

Yes

[DR] Wool

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

FEATURES

Reversible Door

Yes

Type

Heat Pump Condenser

Sensor Dry

Yes

Leveling Legs

4

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

No

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Yes

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

194

Edry1/2 (kWh)

0.86

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Edry (kWh)

1.66

Condensation Efficiency Class

A

Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

62

Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Standard Drying Program

Cotton, Energy, Cupboard

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.18

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.18

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

230

Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

124

Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

91

Weighted Programme Time (Min)

169

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Stacking Kit

Yes

Rack Assembly

Yes

Drain Hose Kit

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Type

Tempered Glass

Body Color

Graphite

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Steam

No

Wi-Fi

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Drum Care

No

Condenser Care

No

Delay End

Yes

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Favourite

Yes

Dry Level

Iron, Cupboard, Extra

Rack Dry

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806098563685

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

9

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A+++

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Weight (kg)

57

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660x920x702

Weight include packing (kg)

60

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600x850x660

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(FDV909S)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FDV909S)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(FDV909S)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(FDV909S)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(FDV909S)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

FDV909S

LG Eco Hybrid™ FDV909S 9kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer | A+++ | Graphite

UK EU
Product Information Sheet