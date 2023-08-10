About Cookies on This Site

LG Turbowash360™ | 10.5kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Turbowash360™ | 10.5kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
FWV917WTSE

LG Turbowash360™ | 10.5kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | White

WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-White-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop

WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-BlackSteel-01-2-Vivace-Intro

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection3
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most optimised washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

What is AI DD™?1

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it

chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

Washer and Dryer in One1
All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you1
All in One

Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you

With LG all-in-one washer and dryer, You can enjoy the better time for your family without hassle.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2019, TurboWash39+Dry option with Mixed 4kg of laundry.

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes3
TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

Reduce cycle time and clothes damage with less energy.

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage1

3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.

3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump1

More Hygienic3
Steam+

More Hygienic

LG Steam+™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

99.9% Allergen Removal1

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in the Same Space3
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size!
More Durable and Hygienic3
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant1
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
Available with TWINWash™ Mini1
Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

Smart Appliance3
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

7

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

TurboWash

39 Min

Type

Washer Dryer

Centum System

No

Dual Dry

Yes

Add Item

Yes

ezDispense

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Foam Detection System

No

LoadSense

Yes

Steam

Yes

Drum Light

No

Steam+

No

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

TrueSteam

No

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Auto Suds Removal

No

Water Level

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash + Dry)

E

PROGRAMS

Cotton 20°C

No

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

No

Baby Wear

Downloadable

Cold Wash

No

Colour Care

Downloadable

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

No

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

No

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Intensive 60

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed Wash

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Speed14

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wash+Dry

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Baby Steam Care

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight (kg)

73

Weight include packing (kg)

77

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

565

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806098765126

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Rinse+

Yes

Softener Level

No

Spin

Yes

Steam

Yes

Temp

Yes

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.839

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.57

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.31

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

71

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

145

Wash Capacity (kg)

10.5

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

53

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

53

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH+DRY CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Dry Capacity (kg)

7

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

391

Energy Efficiency Class

E

Noise Level for Drying (sound power level) (dBA)

54

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Standard Program (washing + drying)

Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

500

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

295

Wash + Dry (Full Load)

4.87

Wash + Dry (Half Load)

2.46

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

100

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(FWV917WTSE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FWV917WTSE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(FWV917WTSE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (FWV917WTSE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

