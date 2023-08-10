We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Turbowash360™ | 10.5kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | White
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Tested by Intertek on July 2019, TurboWash39+Dry option with Mixed 4kg of laundry.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage1
3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump1
**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
TurboWash360°
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Body Colour
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
7
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 19 Hours
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
39 Min
-
Type
-
Washer Dryer
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Steam+
-
No
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
Water Level
-
No
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash + Dry)
-
E
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
Downloadable
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Colour Care
-
Downloadable
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
No
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Duvet
-
No
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
No
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight (kg)
-
73
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
77
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
565
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Bar Code
-
8806098765126
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Dispenser Clean
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Temp
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wash
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
0.839
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.57
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.31
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
71
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 4060 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
240
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
180
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
145
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
10.5
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
53
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
53
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
-
7
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
391
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
E
-
Noise Level for Drying (sound power level) (dBA)
-
54
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Standard Program (washing + drying)
-
Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
500
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
295
-
Wash + Dry (Full Load)
-
4.87
-
Wash + Dry (Half Load)
-
2.46
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
100
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
FWV917WTSE
LG Turbowash360™ | 10.5kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | White