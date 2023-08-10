We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SIGNATURE | 12kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer with Centum System™
Design Inspired by Nature
Black Door with Tempered Glass
It shows front view of LG Signature washer-dryer. There is a play button on the image to play video.
Consideration in Every Detail
Seamlessly integrated ergonomics. The display is subtly slanted at 17 degrees for viewing and control that's easier on your eyes and hands. Just push the door to open it, and save extra steps when your hands are full.
Consideration in Every Detail
Seamlessly integrated ergonomics. The display is subtly slanted at 17 degrees for viewing and control that's easier on your eyes and hands. Just push the door to open it, and save extra steps when your hands are full.
Centum System™
Intelligent Fabric Care
It show a front view of LG Signature washer-dryer.
Quick Circle
It shows the close-up shot of main washer display.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
12
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 675
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1550
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360°
-
No
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Auto Wash
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Colour Care
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Duvet
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
No
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Clean
-
Yes
-
Softener Level
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Wash
-
No
-
Figure Indicator
-
LCD
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 19 Hours
-
Display Type
-
LCD
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Wave Lifter
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Washer Dryer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Water Level
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
49 Min
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
675
-
Weight (kg)
-
94.5
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1220
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
703 x 920 x 708
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 675
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
100
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)
-
1220
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.545
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
180
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
179
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
72
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
56
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
55
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
1.07
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.33
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1550
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44.9
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 4060 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
240
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
12
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Bar Code
-
8806091092687
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
-
7
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
190
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Noise Level for Drying (sound power level) (dBA)
-
60
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Standard Program (washing + drying)
-
Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
610
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
410
-
Wash + Dry (Full Load)
-
7
-
Wash + Dry (Half Load)
-
3.5
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
68
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
12
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
7
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash + Dry)
-
A
-
Body Colour
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
LSWD100E
LG SIGNATURE | 12kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer with Centum System™