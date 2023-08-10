About Cookies on This Site

LG SIGNATURE | 12kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer with Centum System™
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG SIGNATURE | 12kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer with Centum System™

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
LSWD100E

LG SIGNATURE | 12kg / 7kg | Washer Dryer with Centum System™

LSWD100E
It shows a packshot of LG Signature products.

The Art of Essence

LG SIGNATURE shares essence of functionality, coupled with design, creating innovative products.
It shows letter A and energy efficiency label.

Highly Efficient

LG SIGNATURE achieved A grade for complete cycle including drying through advanced technology.

Design Inspired by Nature

Inspired by the tranquility of nature. The design concept is based on a deep, yet softly moonlit sky reflecting on a calm midnight lake.

Black Door with Tempered Glass

The stunning round black door is the focal point of the element Washing Machine. Contrasting against the bright white exterior, it boasts not only beauty but crack and scratch resistance, too.

It shows front view of LG Signature washer-dryer. There is a play button on the image to play video.

Tilted Display

Push Open

Consideration in Every Detail

Seamlessly integrated ergonomics. The display is subtly slanted at 17 degrees for viewing and control that's easier on your eyes and hands. Just push the door to open it, and save extra steps when your hands are full.

Consideration in Every Detail

Seamlessly integrated ergonomics. The display is subtly slanted at 17 degrees for viewing and control that's easier on your eyes and hands. Just push the door to open it, and save extra steps when your hands are full.

Centum System™

A ball balancer of  Centum System™ removes excess shaking for a quieter and longer-lasting washer.
AI DD ™

Intelligent Fabric Care

AI DD ™ can weigh the load and assess fabrics to automatically set the optimal motion for cleaning.

It show a front view of LG Signature washer-dryer.

Quick Circle

The main washer offers convenient controls through intuitive LCD circle display.

It shows the close-up shot of main washer display.

It show the part of auto dosing system placed on the bottem of the main washer.

Auto Dosing System

The machine can detect & release the perfect amount of detergent and fabric softener for each load.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

LSWD100E

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

12

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 675

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1550

ezDispense

Yes

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

Yes

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

PROGRAMS

Baby Care

No

Wash+Dry

No

Auto Wash

Yes

Stain Care

No

Baby Wear

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Colour Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton 20°C

No

Duvet

No

Eco 40-60

Yes

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

No

Baby Steam Care

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Speed14

Yes

Quick 30

No

Silent Wash

No

TurboWash 39

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

TurboWash 59

No

Cotton +

No

Outdoor

Yes

Refresh

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

TurboWash 49

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Cold Wash

No

Dark Wash

No

Drain + Spin

No

Intensive 60

No

Quick Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed Wash

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Beep On/Off

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Spin

Yes

Steam

No

Temp

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Detergent Level

Yes

Dispenser Clean

Yes

Softener Level

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Wash

No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Figure Indicator

LCD

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LCD

Door Lock Indication

Yes

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

No

ezDispense

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Dual Dry

No

TurboWash360˚

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Wave Lifter

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Type

Washer Dryer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash

49 Min

Drum Light

Yes

TrueSteam

No

Centum System

No

Foam Detection System

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

675

Weight (kg)

94.5

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1220

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

703 x 920 x 708

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 675

Weight include packing (kg)

100

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)

1220

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.545

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

179

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

72

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

56

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

55

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

1.07

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.33

Max spin speed (RPM)

1550

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44.9

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Wash Capacity (kg)

12

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091092687

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH+DRY CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Dry Capacity (kg)

7

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

190

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Noise Level for Drying (sound power level) (dBA)

60

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Standard Program (washing + drying)

Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

610

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

410

Wash + Dry (Full Load)

7

Wash + Dry (Half Load)

3.5

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

68

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

12

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

7

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash + Dry)

A

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Tempered Glass

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(LSWD100E)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(LSWD100E)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(LSWD100E)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (LSWD100E)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

