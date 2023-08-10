We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™ | Graphite
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.
Save Time to Enjoy Life Better
Laundry is being done in the washing machine.
*Allergy Care Cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites.
*Stainless Lifter(99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
B
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360°
-
No
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Baby Steam Care
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Downloadable
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Colour Care
-
Downloadable
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 59
-
Yes
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Temp
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wash
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Clean
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Softener Level
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
Bar Code
-
8806091351692
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
9
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 19 Hours
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
565
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
74
-
Weight (kg)
-
70
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Body Colour
-
Graphite
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
1.011
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.5
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.242
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
B
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
72
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
B
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
53
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 4060 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
228
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
170
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
160
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
9
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
50
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
58
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
B
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
F4V709STSA
WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™ | Graphite