WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | Black Steel
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes
LG's advanced TurboWash™360 technology uses a 3D multi-nozzle that sprays water in 4 directions to reach every inch of your laundry.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.
**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.
***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
-
Larger Display
-
Elegant Metal Knob
More Visible and Elegant
ThinQ™
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1560
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360°
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Temp
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
Wash
-
No
-
Detergent Level
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Clean
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Softener Level
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Centum System
-
No
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
TurboWash 39
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
Downloadable
-
Colour Care
-
Downloadable
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
53
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
10.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
240
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
145
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
180
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
73
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1560
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 4060 40℃
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.55
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
0.87
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.302
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
53
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
565
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Weight (kg)
-
73
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
77
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Bar Code
-
8806091410566
-
Body Colour
-
Black Steel
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 19 Hours
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Buy Directly from LG
F6V1110BTSA
